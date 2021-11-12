Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Suni Lee Says She Was Pepper Sprayed in Racist Attack While in LA For DWTS

Author:

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee shared in an interview with PopSugar that she was pepper sprayed in a racist incident while in Los Angeles for Dancing With The Stars.

The current Auburn gymnast and her girlfriends, all of Asian descent, were waiting for a ride one night when a car came speeding by, yelling racist slurs at the group and telling them to "go back to where they came from." One of the passengers then sprayed Lee's arm with pepper spray.

"I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off," she told Popsugar. "I didn't do anything to them, and having the reputation, it's so hard because I didn't want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen."

Attacks against Asian Americans have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that has worked to address anti-Asian hate throughout the globe pandemic, has documented over 9,000 anti-Asian hate incidents in the United States from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Over 4,000 of those reports occurred in the first six months of 2021 alone. 

SI Recommends

The first-generation Hmong American brought home silver in the team final. She went on to snag gold in the women's all-around competition and a bronze on the uneven bars.

She was honored on the Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world earlier this year, finding herself under the "Pioneers" subcategory

"As the first Hmong American Olympian, Suni has an impact that extends far beyond any border or sport—it signifies representation," Nastia Liukin, a five-time Olympic medalist, wrote. "This milestone has and will continue to inspire the Hmong community, but it also sends a simple yet powerful message to underrepresented people everywhere: Dream big because anything is possible."

YOU MAY LIKE

Sunisa LEE (USA), Action, Artistic Gymnastics, Gymnastics, Apparatus Final, Women's Balance Beam, Apparatus Final, Women's Balance Beam on 08/03/2021 at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Olympic Summer Games 2020
Olympics

Suni Lee Says She Was Pepper Sprayed, Called Racist Slurs

The Olympian and her girlfriends, all of Asian descent, were waiting for a ride when a car came speeding by, yelling racist slurs at the group.

Jun 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots a foul shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Report: Simmons's Agent Says 76ers Want to Force Him to Play

Rich Paul says the three-time All-Star is not ready to play right now.

odell meme
NFL

'Odell Just Texted Me' Meme Goes Viral

The former Browns star seems to have sent a lot of texts on Thursday, ranging from Taylor Swift's Red album release to the iconic Wicked Witch of the East debate.

Oklahoma State basketball court
College Basketball

NCAA on OSU's Remarks After Ban: 'This Is Unacceptable'

An NCAA statement addressed Oklahoma State's behavior after receiving its men's basketball postseason ban.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the Detroit Lions game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
NFL

Stafford on OBJ to Rams: 'Nothing Surprises Me Anymore'

The former Browns star joins a talented wide receiver corps of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

d'ernest johnson
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

D'Ernest Johnson has a great opportunity to flex his skills with the Browns' depleted at running back.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) in action against Houston Texans during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
NFL

Report: Brissett Starts, Tagovailoa As Backup Vs. Ravens

Tua's injury bout continues as he recovers from a fractured middle finger, but remains active.

Pittsburgh Steelers Pat Freiermuth
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth has skyrocketed from high-potential rookie to TE1 in these Week 10 rankings.