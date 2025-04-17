2025 Boston Marathon Start Times - Broken Up by Waves
For over 100 years, the Boston Marathon has been New England’s most widely viewed sporting event. Annually, over 30,000 official participants between the ages of 18 and 83 come from around the world to run the historic and iconic race. This year, over 11,000 participants are running the Boston Marathon for the first time.
While some athletes compete for personal records and fast finish times, others run to raise money for charities. Whatever the reason, the race's starting line will be packed with amazing people with extraordinary life stories.
With so many athletes lining up to compete each year, the Boston Athletic Association ("BAA") implements a staggered start time based on the participant’s division to ease congestion, ensure safety, and improve the overall experience for everyone involved.
The 129th Running of the Boston Marathon - Start Times (ET)
The day of the marathon starts bright and early with the Military March at 6 a.m. in Hopkinton, southwest of Boston. The finish line awaits 26 miles and 385 yards away in Boston’s Copley Square.
While the fastest runners finish the race in just over 2 hours -- crossing the finish line around noon -- the Marathon goes well into the afternoon and officially ends at 5:30 p.m. The divisions are staggered at the following times:
6 AM — Military March
9:06 AM — Men’s Wheelchair
9:09 AM — Women’s Wheelchair
9:30 AM — Handcycles & Duos
9:37 AM —Professional Men
9:47 AM — Professional Women
9:50 AM — Para Athletics Division
10 AM — Wave 1
10:25 AM — Wave 2
10:50 AM — Wave 3
11:15 AM — Wave 4
Waves & Corrals
Since the Boston Marathon is the only marathon that requires qualifying, runners are numbered according to their times. The waves are created based on comparable paces and similar qualifying times. Each wave consists of nine corrals.
Although the waves are set based on the above criteria, participants can move from their assigned wave and corral to another. For example, if a runner is assigned to Wave 1, he or she may move back to Wave 2, Wave 3, or Wave 4. They can move to any corral except the first corral in any wave; however, the participants may not move to an earlier Wave or Corral, as this will lead to penalties or disqualification.
Wave 1: The first wave includes elite runners or runners with the fastest qualifying times. Men ages 18-34 must have a qualifying time of 3 hours 0 minutes, while women in the same age range must qualify at 3 hours and 30 minutes. These athletes are assigned red bibs numbered from 201 to 8,499
Wave 2: This wave encompasses runners with the following fastest qualifying times. They are assigned white bibs ranging from 8,500 to 16,999.
Wave 3: The third wave includes runners with the next fastest qualifying times and are assigned blue bibs, which include numbers 17,000 to 25,499.
Wave 4: The last wave includes runners with the slowest qualifying time, which is 4 hours and 50 minutes for men 80 and over and 5 hours and 20 minutes for women of the same age. They are assigned yellow bibs numbering 25,500 to 33,999.
Starting Area Supplemental Information
Athletes’ Village — This is a large standing area where racers will have time to relax and stretch before the race. Bib numbers are required to enter the area where water, electrolytes, and portable toilets will be available while waiting to enter the assigned corral.
Corrals — Before each wave starts, athletes exit the Village and are efficiently ushered into their assigned starting corral according to wave and bib number. The corral assignment is printed in a box on each racer's bib, and signs will be posted throughout the starting area to direct participants on where to go.
Race organizers highly recommend arriving at the start point at least an hour before the wave begins. The enormous crowd, combined with check-in, security, bathroom breaks, and finding the correct corral, will all make for a time-consuming procedure.
Limited parking is available for participants at Hopkinton's 52 and 80 South Street lots—participants’ B.A.A bib is required to access the shuttle system, which will run throughout the morning of the race to and from the parking area and the Athletes’ Village. More information on parking and the best spectator locations can be found on the BAA website.