10 Countries That Make Adventurers and Visitors Feel the Least Welcomed in World

If you are planning to visit any of these countries, expect to feel like a stranger while there.

Kenneth Teape

Aug 2, 2021; Enoshima, Japan; Tourists takes cover from the rain on Enoshima Island during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games near Enoshima Yacht Harbour. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
When traveling and going on adventures, people want to feel as safe as possible. Part of that comfortability comes from feeling welcomed where you are going.

Alas, there are some countries that are more welcoming than others. A recent study done by Ubuy ranked countries based on where visitors will feel the most like strangers.

Several factors were used in the study, including English speaking proficiency, friendliness rank and safety index. For added context, the number of annual international tourist arrivals and emigrants was included.

Using that information, a composite score was found. The higher that score, the more difficult traveling to those countries can be because of challenges in communication, friendliness and safety.

Taking home the unwanted No. 1 spot in the study is Thailand. 

The English proficiency level is considered very low with an index score of 418; the lowest of any country in the study. The language barrier plays a big part in visitors being out of their comfort zone.

Despite being one of the friendlier countries on the list, coming in at No. 8, and with a safety index of 62.2, it had the highest composite score of 98.9.

Right behind them is the United Arab Emirates with a composite score of 96.9, those are the only two countries to break 90. With the fewest annual international tourist arrivals of 8.1 million, the lack of English proficiency and friendliness play a part in their score despite having an incredibly high 84.4 safety index.

Coming in at No. 3 on the list is Mexico, which earned the No. 1 spot in the friendliness rankings. What contributes the most to their 89.9 composite score is their dangerously low safety index of 46.3. Their English proficiency index of 451 is the second lowest of any country on the list as well.

Earning the distinction of the least friendly country on the list is Japan. That, combined with the lack of language proficiency, is what leads to their composite score of 72.7, which is seventh on the list. Its safety index of 77.3 is behind only the United Arab Emirates.

Rounding out the list are Indonesia (83.9), China (77.4), Vietnam (74.7), Brazil (69.8), India (67.6) and Turkey (58.9)

“When traveling, language, safety, and local friendliness play crucial roles in shaping the experience. This research highlights how some countries, despite their vibrant cultures and popular tourist spots, can still feel foreign and challenging for visitors. It's essential to understand that language barriers, especially in countries with low English proficiency, can greatly impact how integrated or isolated a traveler feels. Along with varying safety levels and differing levels of friendliness, even the most popular destinations might feel less welcoming than anticipated. For anyone planning an international trip, it’s wise to not only consider the usual tourist attractions but also prepare for potential challenges in communication and cultural integration to make the journey more enjoyable and stress-free,” said a spokesperson from Ubuy.

