102-Year-Old Woman Goes Skydiving for the First Time
On Sunday, Manette Baillie celebrated her birthday by going on a tandem skydive. Not only was this her first skydive, but she is also a 102-year-old woman jumping for her first time. This accomplishment makes her the oldest person to skydive in Britain. This impressive feat was accomplished at Beccles Airfield in England.
Baillie is not new to the world of adventure. In fact, for her 100th birthday, she went for a swift 130mph ride in a Ferrari.
She explains that while she may be 102-years-old, she feels that she "can't waste" her good health. After hearing about an 85-year-old man successfully skydiving, Baillie felt strongly about her ability to do the same.
"I just want people who are getting towards 80 and 90 not to give up on anything," Baillie told BBC Radio Suffolk. "I've been so lucky to be fit and well that I've got to do something with it, that's really the back of it."
In World War II, Baillie served as a service member in the Women's Royal Naval Service. Around that time, she had married a paratrooper, though making a jump herself was not on her to-do list. Even now, skydiving is not just an activity to check off on her list. Baillie has chosen to dedicate her skydiving adventure to three charities.
One of the charities she has chosen is the Benhall and Sternfield Ex-Servicemen's Club. According to Baillie, this organization was developed after World War I as a place for former service members to get together.
The second charity she has chosen is the Motor Neurone Disease Association. This is dear to Baillie's heart as her great-niece has been battling this illness which negatively impacts the motor neurons' ability to reach the muscles.
The third charity Baillie has dedicated her skydive to is the East Anglia Air Ambulance. After her son experienced a frightening accident, the air ambulance saved his life. As a result, Baille feels that it is important to recognize this incredible team.
The news of this monumental jump reached skydivers, community members, and the Prince of Wales.
"Catherine and I hear you will be marking your 102nd birthday next week with a parachute jump! Knowing you celebrated your 100th birthday by racing a Ferrari around Silverstone, we are not surprised," Prince Williams wrote in a heartfelt letter to Baillie.
After Baille experienced the thrill of skydiving, she safely landed with a smile on her face and offered some words of wisdom.
"Keep busy, be interested in everything, be kind to those around you and let them be kind to you."