2024 Summer Olympic Games Had Several Impressive Adventure Sports Records Broken
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris wrapped up over the weekend. The closing ceremony put a bow on an Olympic Games that featured so many memorable moments, venues and performances.
Some of those performances will be remembered for a long time as they were record-setting feats. Over at Wettbasis.com, all of the data for the impressive feats were recorded, as the record books were re-written.
More than 60 records were broken in Paris. A large majority of them came in athletics (track and field) and in the pool for swimming where Katie Ledecky of the United States continued her dominant run.
On the water, there was an impressive performance put together in canoeing Lisa Carrington of New Zealand. She took home her eighth gold medal ever, tying the record previously held by Birgit Fischer.
At the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Carrington won gold in the K-1 500 meters, K-2 500 meters and K-4 500 meters. She became only the second woman to sweep those events, joining Danuta Kozák, did it at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio.
In cycling, three different records were broken. Team Australia, made up of Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy, Kelland O’Brien and Sam Welsford, set their record in the Men’s Team Pursuit Track Cycling event. The previous record held by Italy, 3:42.032, was smashed by the Australian's time of 3:40.730.
The Men’s Team Sprint Track Cycling Event record was held by the Dutch. Their previous best time was 41.225; Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg bested that with a time of 40.949.
In the Women’s Team Sprint Cycling Event, the Great Britain Team of Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant put their name in the record books. They broke the record multiple times, with their best being 45.186.
One of the newer events that occurred at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games was sport climbing. With three different disciplines, boulder, speed and lead, athletes faced different challenges.
The Speed Climbing event featured record-breaking performances for the men and women. Sam Watson of the United States broke his own record of 4.79 with a time of 4.74.
Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland also broke a record that was previously hers. She bested her 6.24 time from 2023 on multiple occasions in Paris, with her fastest time being 6.06 during the qualifying round.
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris featured some incredible performances and the potential swan songs for several legendary athletes. It will be interesting to see who else emerges between now and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games set for Los Angeles.