4 Must-Do Rides For Each Theme Park in Walt Disney World
Going to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida can be one of the best trips to make. The setup, however, can be a bit stressful.
To make planning your vacation a little bit easier, here are the rides that many consider 'must-dos' to make sure you get the most out of every theme park within Disney:
Magic Kingdom
Space Mountain: For many people, this is the ride that comes to mind when you think of Disney. This thrilling ride takes you through a dark journey that has drops and hard turns.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad: Hop into a runaway railcar as you go through an abandoned mineshaft. One of the more thrilling rides that should be easy for all ages.
Haunted Mansion: A spooky and immersive experience filled with holograms and fun music. It's a slow ride if you want a break from the thrills.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Another immersive ride that showcases some fun animatronics as it brings you along in a boat.
Disney's Hollywood Studios
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: Considered the scariest ride in Disney World by many, this ride is all about the drops and spooky aesthetics.
Star Wars Rise of the Resistance: A top-notch queue experience that is paid off with animatronics and a thrilling rail-free ride.
Rock 'n' Roller Coaster: It's not the longest ride in the world, but is extremely fun and full of great music along with an interesting queue.
Toy Story Mania: This 4-D experience brings the rider through a Toy Story-themed shooting gallery where you can compete with the other passenger for a high score.
Disney's Animal Kingdom
Expedition Everest: An immersive queue with a thrilling ride that brings you face-to-face with a broken rail system and the terrifying Yeti.
Avatar Flight of Passage: Located within the impressive Pandora section, this is a 3-D flying simulator based on the popular movie franchise.
Kilimanjaro Safaris: A chill ride that brings passengers on a real safari experience that is meant to emulate East African savannas.
Dinosaur: A bit dated, it's being replaced within the next few years, but worth seeing before it's gone. Also among the scariest rides at Disney World.
EPCOT
Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind: EPCOT went from being an after thought in terms of rides to having potentially the best ride in all of Disney. Great music paired with a thrilling trip through a Space Mountain-esque area, guided by the fan favorite Guardians of the Galaxy.
Soarin' Around the World: Narrated by Patrick Warburton, this IMAX dome experience brings people over famous landscapes while they hang above the ground on gliders.
Frozen Ever After: A musical tour of the world of Frozen with some of the best animatronics around.
Spaceship Earth: Ride around in the famous EPCOT ball with a time-travel experience that overviews the best human advancements.