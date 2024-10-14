5 Places You Must Explore on a Visit to Central Park, New York
There is so much to do in New York City that it would take multiple trips to experience everything there is to offer. Even specific areas, such as Central Park, have an incredible amount of things to do.
Over 340 hectares in size, an entire day can be spent walking the grounds of the park. If you need some help figuring out what to put on your itinerary, here are five places you need to explore on your next visit, courtesy of Viv & Matt, NYC Travel Couple on Instagram.
Bow Bridge & The Lake
Located in The Ramble, this is a must-see for everyone visiting. It was built in 1862 and spans 60 feet. It got its name for its unique shape, as it looks similar to an archer’s bow.
Known for its cast iron design and its setting in the park, this is a popular way to get over Central Park Lake as a pedestrian walkway. It will be recognizable to many people as it has been used in many movies and television shows as a setting.
Bethesda Terrace & Fountain
These overlook the southern of the Lake in Central Park. The Angel of the Waters statue is right in the middle of the terrace, as the entire area was completely finished being constructed in 1873.
There are two levels of the terrace; the top that corresponds with the Mall and the bottom that heads right to the fountain. The statue in the fountain was the only one originally funded by the city when the park was created.
Belvedere Castle
Nearby this sometimes known area of the park is the Great Lawn, where a nice picnic can be had. Shakespeare’s garden is a quick few steps away for another great sight to take in.
Inside the castle, there are exhibition rooms, and an observatory deck to see the park and has been home to the park’s official weather station for over 100 years. Located on Vista Rock, this is the second tallest natural peak in the park.
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir
Also known as the Central Park Reservoir, this stretches from 86th to 96th streets, spanning 106 acres and holding over 1 billion gallons of water. Any time of the year is nice to visit this part of the park located a little further up from the rest, but spring time is very popular.
That is when you can see cherry blossoms in full bloom. In 1994 it was renamed in Jacqueline Kennedy’s honor for her contributions to the city. Stephanie and Fred Shuman Running Track is very popular with people and celebrities alike.
Gapstow Bridge and The Pond
An ornamental, rustic stone arched bridge, this will be a very familiar site for anyone who has watched the Home Alone films. The Plaza Hotel can be seen in all its glory from the bridge, making this a very popular night time destination.
A great view of the pond can also be had during the day, making this a must-stop for anyone who wants to take in some of the great scenic areas.