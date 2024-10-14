Adventure On SI

5 Places You Must Explore on a Visit to Central Park, New York

If you are making a visit to New York City, make sure to check out some of these spots in Central Park.

Kenneth Teape

Tourists pause for a photo on the staircase leading to the Bethesda Terrace and Fountain in Central Park in New York City Oct. 28, 2021. Central Park In Autumn
Tourists pause for a photo on the staircase leading to the Bethesda Terrace and Fountain in Central Park in New York City Oct. 28, 2021. Central Park In Autumn / Seth Harrison/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is so much to do in New York City that it would take multiple trips to experience everything there is to offer. Even specific areas, such as Central Park, have an incredible amount of things to do.

Over 340 hectares in size, an entire day can be spent walking the grounds of the park. If you need some help figuring out what to put on your itinerary, here are five places you need to explore on your next visit, courtesy of Viv & Matt, NYC Travel Couple on Instagram.

Bow Bridge & The Lake

Located in The Ramble, this is a must-see for everyone visiting. It was built in 1862 and spans 60 feet. It got its name for its unique shape, as it looks similar to an archer’s bow.

Known for its cast iron design and its setting in the park, this is a popular way to get over Central Park Lake as a pedestrian walkway. It will be recognizable to many people as it has been used in many movies and television shows as a setting.

Bethesda Terrace & Fountain

These overlook the southern of the Lake in Central Park. The Angel of the Waters statue is right in the middle of the terrace, as the entire area was completely finished being constructed in 1873.

There are two levels of the terrace; the top that corresponds with the Mall and the bottom that heads right to the fountain. The statue in the fountain was the only one originally funded by the city when the park was created.

Clear blue lake water surrounded by green trees and city building skyline in background.
Spring day in Central Park during the COVID-19 lockdown. / Mandatory Credit - Clay LeConey

Belvedere Castle

Nearby this sometimes known area of the park is the Great Lawn, where a nice picnic can be had. Shakespeare’s garden is a quick few steps away for another great sight to take in.

Inside the castle, there are exhibition rooms, and an observatory deck to see the park and has been home to the park’s official weather station for over 100 years. Located on Vista Rock, this is the second tallest natural peak in the park.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir

Also known as the Central Park Reservoir, this stretches from 86th to 96th streets, spanning 106 acres and holding over 1 billion gallons of water. Any time of the year is nice to visit this part of the park located a little further up from the rest, but spring time is very popular.

That is when you can see cherry blossoms in full bloom. In 1994 it was renamed in Jacqueline Kennedy’s honor for her contributions to the city. Stephanie and Fred Shuman Running Track is very popular with people and celebrities alike.

Gapstow Bridge and The Pond

An ornamental, rustic stone arched bridge, this will be a very familiar site for anyone who has watched the Home Alone films. The Plaza Hotel can be seen in all its glory from the bridge, making this a very popular night time destination.

A great view of the pond can also be had during the day, making this a must-stop for anyone who wants to take in some of the great scenic areas.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Adventure Feed Page