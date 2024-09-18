5 Stops Along 395 in California That Feel Like You’re in Another Dimension
California is an extremely popular place for tourists, offering something for everyone. One of the major roadways that runs through the state is U.S. Route 395.
Just about 557 miles long, some people will plan road trips with stops along the way to take in everything California has to offer. Incredible views can be had that no adventurer should miss.
While some attractions are more well-known than others, here are five that will make you feel like you have traveled off Earth.
Hot Creek Geological Site
Located in Mammoth Lakes, the Hot Creek Geo Site looks like something from an alien planet. A 1.5-mile hike can be taken or people on a time crunch can drive on a dirt road that will require only a 10-minute walk after.
Steaming hot water and geysers create a unique visual experience. The entire process for that to occur reportedly takes 1,000 years. During the winter, snowmobile, snowshoe and cross-country skiing can be done to get to the Hot Creek.
Mono Lake
A saline soda lake created more than 760,000 years ago. Visiting in the winter will provide a serine experience as there won’t be crowds and visitors are treated to a special sight with snow glistening on the Tufa towers.
There is a one-mile self-guided trail that is taken to learn about the history of the area. Given the density of the salt water, which is higher than the ocean, a fun experience can be had wading in buoyancy.
Crowley Lake Stone Columns
These strange formations look something like you would see straight out an an extraterrestional movie. Getting to the stone columns can be challenging as water levels sometimes make it an impossible trip.
Hiking to the area is possible, but the trip will be extended by four total miles, two each way. A vehicle with four-wheel drive is also necessary for anyone taking a car. Underwater for parts of the year, you need to time your trip just right to get the full experience.
Devils Postpile National Monument
The Devils Postpile National Monument was deemed a geological wonder by the presidential proclamation in 1911 to help preserve the Devils Postpile and the surrounding mountain scenery.
Rainbow Fall is 101 feet high and this rock formation is a sight to behold. It is widely considered one of the best examples of columnar basalt in the world. The columns measure as long as 60 feet individually.
Red Rock Canyon State Park
*It should be noted that the visitors center is closed in September 2024 for renovations. Tropical Storm Hillary caused treacherous conditions for hikers as well*
A different view is offered at Red Rock Canyon State Park compared to the other stops on the list. This one is more of a desert scene with cliffs, buttes and gorgeous rock formations.
Paleontology sites are protected within the park, as well as 1890 mining equipment that has become an attraction for visitors to see. Once home to the Kawaiisu Indians, you can see the hieroglyphics they left.