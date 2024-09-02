6 Must-See Attractions Near US Open in Queens, New York
The US Open Tennis Championship is the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season for players. Played on the hardcourt at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, this is an event that provides fans with two weeks of non-stop action.
Anyone here for an extended stay will need to find other things to do in between all of the tennis action. Here are six must-see stops that are in the area with the US Open.
Citi Field
If you are an avid sports fan looking to double-dip at another discipline, this is the place for you.
Citi Field is a stone’s throw away from the Billie Jean King Tennis Center and home of the New York Mets. Anyone looking to take in a baseball game could be treated to some heated matchups as the MLB season enters its final weeks when the US Open is being played.
Skyline Cruises
Operating for more than 25 years, Skyline Cruises provides people a chance to see some incredible sights that New York has to offer. One of the places they leave out of is right in Flushing Meadows Park, or in Queens.
Dinner, lunch and brunch cruises are available so you can work your trip around when you want to take in some tennis matches.
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park was the site of World’s Fairs in 1939 and 1964. While some areas of the park were beyond fixing, it is a popular place for people to take in a relaxing afternoon.
Bike trails are available, as is a carousel, some freshwater fishing and the Queens Wildlife Conservation Center, which is next on the list.
Queens Zoo
The Queens Zoo is 11 acres large and features a ton of different animals from North and South America. It also features the largest petting area in the tri-state so that people can get up close and personal with the wildlife.
With at least seven exhibits, an entire day can be spent roaming the zoo.
Louis Armstrong House Museum
Located at 34-56 107th Street in the Corona neighborhood of Queens in New York City, you can take a tour of where Louis Armstrong lived with his wife Lucille Wilson from 1943 until he passed away in 1971.
Hours are limited as the museum is open for only five-hour stretches on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Any music lover needs to make a stop at this now-preserved historical site.
Queens Botanical Garden
What started as a five-acre space has been turned into an incredible 39-acre must-see stop for anyone in New York City. A unique experience can be had here, offering a vastly different look from the Concrete Jungle.
Originally showcased during the World’s Fair in 1939 and 1940, it was saved and expanded on in 1946. It was moved to its current location in 1961 and has continued growing ever since. A big draw is two Blue Atlas Cedars from the original 1939 site near the tree gate sculpture welcoming you into the main gate.