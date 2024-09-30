6 Scenic Drives That Are Perfect To Make Into an East Coast Fall Trip
The fall season is upon us in the United States. The cool, crisp air presents ideal conditions to be outdoors, taking in everything that nature has to offer as the temperatures aren’t too hot and have yet to get chillingly cold.
Autumn brings about some beautiful sights, as this is the ideal time to make a road trip to see some scenery. Where are the best places to go? Here are six that should be atop your list.
Blue Ridge Parkway
Located on the East Coast, Blue Ridge Parkway will take you through Virginia and North Carolina. A National Parkway and All-American Road, it is the longest linear park in the country, traveling a total distance of 469 miles.
You will go through 29 counties in the two states, with Shenandoah National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park being the endpoints. Breathtaking views of Blue Ridge and part of the Appalachian Mountains are visible on this drive.
Considered one of the most popular scenic drives, it is a must-do for anyone looking for some fall adventure.
Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway
Only a few hours north of New York City, the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway provides people a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle. 52 miles long, you will see mountains, farmland and valleys on your journey along with the fall foliage.
Olive, Shandaken, Middletown and Andres are the towns you will drive through and each has their own unique personality. There are shops and easily walkable trails to explore.
Kancamagus Highway
56 miles long and located in New Hampshire, this scenic drive will take you right through the White Mountains. This is a bucket list destination for anyone who enjoys seeing the leaves on trees changing colors.
White Mountain National Forest offers different ponds, trails and scenic overlooks to enjoy. Millions of people visit each year, and it is recommended to go earlier in the day if you happen to be visiting during one of their peak foliage weeks.
Skyline Drive
Take a memorable ride through Shenandoah National Park through the 105-mile Skyline Drive. The Appalachian Mountains provide incredible scenery with changing colors.
Old Rag Mountain isn’t easy to get to the top of, but the reward will be worth it with the view available from 3,284 feet. This is family-friendly, as Blackrock Summit is doable even for children.
Upper Delaware Scenic Byway
70 miles long, the name of this byway could lead you to believe it is located in the Blue Hen State. But, that is not the case, as the name is derived from the Delaware River and is located in Sparrow Bush, New York.
Art galleries, museums, fishing, shops and restaurants provide plenty of things to do for a weekend to be spent here.
Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway
A 52-mile drive runs right along the Appalachian Mountains and offers exactly the kind of fall scenery people are looking for. Orange, red and yellow leaves with the backdrop of the lakes make for a calming and relaxing setting.
Highland Heath House is recommended for the gourmet breakfast offered and views of the lake being one of a kind.