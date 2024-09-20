6 Top-Tier Adventure-Based TV Shows to Binge on Your Next Day Off
Streaming services like Netflix and Max are filled with movies featuring outdoor pursuits, including climbing, thru-hiking, and paddling. It's not as common, however, to stumble upon a TV show that showcases the same activities. To guide you on your search for a new series to binge, we have compiled six of the most popular adventure-based TV shows available for streaming.
The Climb (2023)
If competition shows are your style, check out "The Climb." Join climbers Chris Sharma and Meagan Martin, along with famed actor Jason Momoa as they watch 10 amateur rock climbers go head-to-head in a series of outdoor climbing competitions. The winner of the group not only earns a notable sponsorship but also wins $100,000.
Available on: Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime
Edge of the Earth (2022)
In this gripping show, each episode will take you on a new journey ranging from rock climbing and whitewater kayaking to skiing and snowboarding. Some adventure athletes featured in this show include Adrian Ballinger, Emily Harrington, Erik Boomer, and Jeremy Jones. While watching, you will learn about the most daring athletes who embark on these wild excursions.
Available on: Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime
Extreme Rescues (2020)
Not every trip goes according to plan, as shown in each episode of "Extreme Rescues." Gain an inside look at some of the horrific accidents athletes have experienced on rivers, mountains, and caves. Additionally, learn about the rescue teams who put their lives on the line to save others.
Available on: Max, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime
Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins (2023)
Tag along with travel journalist, Jeff Jenkins, as he tries new outdoor adventures. In the show, his travels take him to New York where he goes rock climbing for the first time, New Mexico to ride in a hot air balloon, Iceland for paddleboarding and hiking, and Mexico to swim with sharks. Through these trips, Jenkins explores who he is as a person, and gets to know the environment around him.
Available on: Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime
Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (2022)
To discover and promote health and longevity, Chris Hemsworth commits to pushing his limits both mentally and physically. Watch as he takes on various challenges such as cold therapy in the Arctic, facing his fear of heights, and hiking off-grid without the luxury of a map, compass, or GPS.
Available on: Disney+
Down to Earth With Zac Efron (2020)
With health, conservation, and environmental sustainability in mind, Zac Efron travels around to learn more about the world we live in. Along the way, he explores the sport of sandboarding and enjoys a zip-lining trip, all while remaining focused on his mission of exploring the inner workings of sustainable living.
Available on: Netflix, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime