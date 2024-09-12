9 Best Cities and Popular Spots To Catch the Sunset Around the World
There is nothing quite like taking in a nice sunset at the end of a day. It is a relaxing activity, presenting some incredible photography opportunities as well.
Alas, not all sunsets are the same. Some places around the world offer an incredible experience that you won’t be able to get anywhere esle.
Where are the best places to view the sunset? Heepsy has done research on the subject and analyzed 54 countries around the world.
The completed research has provided a top 10 list of the most Instagrammable sunsets using a lot of different factors. Their methodology was shared in a release.
“The study is based on key factors such as the number of Instagram hashtags, average annual sunshine hours, air quality index (AQI), tourist arrivals, and popular sunset spots. Instagram hashtags measure the popularity of sunset-related posts on social media, while sunshine hours reflect the frequency and quality of sunsets in each city. Air quality, indicated by lower AQI values, enhances sunset clarity and vibrancy, and tourist arrivals suggest the city's overall popularity and the attractiveness of its sunset locations. Scores were then scaled from 0 to 100, allowing for straightforward comparisons, with higher scores indicating stronger appeal.”
Which place came out on top? It was Paris, France, which received a composite score of 100. The most popular sunset spots in Paris are the Eiffel Tower, Sacre-Coeur Basilica and Pont Alexandre III.
With more than 144 million hashtags on Instagram, it was the most of any of the places analyzed. Second in that category was Turkey in Instabul, which ranked No. 8 overall, with 133,824,308 Instagram hashtags.
Paris also attracts the most visitors of any of the cities with total tourist arrivals being recorded of 117,109,000. Cannes, which is also in France, shares the same number of tourist arrivals and was No. 6 overall.
The next highest tourist arrival total was shared by three cities in the United States; Los Angeles, San Francisco and Hawaii. Los Angeles came in No. 3 with a composite score of 97.2. San Francisco was fifth at 88.8 and Hawaii rounded out the top 9 with a score of 66.6.
Santa Monica Pier, Griffith Observatory, Venice Beach, Twin Peaks, Baker Beach, Lands End, Waikiki Beach, Tantalus Lookout and Ala Moana Beach Park were the most popular sunset spots for each city in the United States.
At No. 2 overall with a composite score of 98.6 was Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. No. 4 was Barcelona, Spain with a 90.5 score. Coming in at No. 7, also in Spain, was Madrid.
“Cities with a strong online presence, popular attractions, and favorable environmental conditions tend to be more attractive to sunset seekers. Additionally, urban planning plays a crucial role in creating spaces that offer stunning views and outdoor experiences. By understanding these factors, cities can enhance their appeal as destinations for those seeking memorable sunsets,” said a spokesperson from Heepsy via the release.