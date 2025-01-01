Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson Ring in the New Year With Scuba Diving Adventure

Adventure On SI

Famed actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and successful film director, Sam Taylor-Johnson, learned how to scuba dive on their recent holiday vacation.

Nov 23, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson arrives for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Aaron Taylor-Johnson appears to be an adventurer on and off the screen. The celebrated actor recently shared photos of his scuba diving experience with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is a notable film director.

The pair stayed at the gorgeous Soneva Jani in the Maldives, where their grand adventures took place.

Aaron shared photos with his followers on Instagram on Dec. 31 and wrote a caption stating, "A little break in paradise."

In addition to the photograph of him posing in his scuba equipment, Aaron uploaded a captivating video of him in the water, swimming above anemones. In the video, Sam swims over to hold his hand.

"This was the best way to end 2024. Faced a fear and learnt how to dive. Swam with some sharks and found Nemo," Sam, the Fifty Shades of Grey director, wrote on her Instagram page.

Their adventures didn't stop there, however. The couple also shared photos of them riding their bikes with stunning scenery all around. It appears to have been an enjoyable vacation filled with new experiences.

Both comment sections were flooded with warm wishes for the New Year.

Aaron has had immense success in the film industry, starring in movies such as Nocturnal Animals (2016), Bullet Train (2022), Kraven the Hunter (2024), among several others. He has played in numerous films falling under the adventure and action categories, so it's no surprise that he gave scuba diving his all.

Sam's most recent project was the documentary, Back to Black film which tells the story of famous singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. It was released in the United States on May 17, 2024 and continues to reach a wide audience.

It will be interesting to see if Aaron and Sam venture out into the sea again for more scuba diving excursions. In the meantime, it is likely that they will be settling back into their routine and working toward having a successful 2025.

