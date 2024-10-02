American City Has Surprisingly Passed Paris as the World's Most Romantic
Paris, France has always been known worldwide as the 'City of Love', but according to an article from Travel and Leisure magazine, there's a new destination spot for couples who are looking for a romantic getaway.
According to the article, a study conducted over the summer by FunJet Vacations, 34 percent of the some 2,000 'general population' Americans said Maui, Hawaii is their preferred spot, surpassing Paris by a full percentage point. With Paris in second place, Maui was actually the only non-international city to even crack the top five.
After Paris, Rome, Italy came in at No. 3 with 29 percent of respondents while Venice, Italy came in at No. 4. Cancún, Mexico rounded out the top five with 19 percent of those surveyed suggesting to visit the Mexican getaway spot.
The person who engineered the study talked about the goals behind it and what couples vacationing can mean to each other.
"Vacationing together isn't just about discovering new places," Dana Studebaker, vice president of marketing of consumer brands at Funjet Vacations said on the study. "It's about igniting, deepening, or rekindling the romance, escaping the ordinary, and celebrating the love that binds you."
While in reality you truly cannot go wrong with any of the fantastic spots on the list, seeing Maui at the top is definitely eye-opening. More respondents to the survey answered the tropical paradise than a city that has quite literally been known around the world for how romantic it is.
Clearly though, there are tons of getaways that would be phenomenal for couples who are looking to either rekindle and spark a relationship, get away from the mundane every day life in their homes, strengthen their bond through enjoyed shared experiences, or really just have a great time enjoying each other's company.
If you were looking to book a trip to Maui however, Travel and Leisure has you hooked up with all the best activities to do when you get there.