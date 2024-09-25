American Ultra Runner Crushes Appalachian Trail Speed Record
The Appalachian Trail
Running the Appalachian Trail (“AT”) is one of the most challenging and grueling feats in the world of ultra-distance running. The Appalachian Trail stretches 2,190 miles from Mount Katahdin in Maine to Springer Mountain in Georgia. The AT winds through 14 states, including New Hampshire, Virginia and North Carolina. While most people take five to seven months to hike/ run the rigorous trail, ambitious runners aim to complete it in far less time, often attempting to set the Fastest Known Time (“FKT”) – the official registrar of running records. The AT is known for its rugged terrain, with long stretches of rocky paths, steep climbs, and descents – making it among the most respected and difficult ultras in the world. Adding to its difficulty, the trail’s elevation change totals over 464,000 feet.
Runners on the Appalachian Trail must also navigate the logistical difficulties of resupplying along the way. Since the AT passes through remote wilderness, many sections of the trail have no towns or services. Consequently, trial runners carefully plan logistics regarding supplies and other required services. For those seeking to compete against the elite runners that have attempted the Fastest Know Time on the Appalachian Trail, support crews typically assist ultra athletes throughout the arduous journey.
AT Speed Record
Keely Milne reported on September 23rd, 2024, in her article for Canadian Trail Running, that on Sept. 21, 2024, Virginia-based ultrarunner Tara Dower crushed the Appalachian Trail, and made history by setting a new overall ‘supported’ FKT. Dower completed the journey in impressive fashion, covering the distance in 40 days, 18 hours and five minutes. Her time surpassed previous FKT record-holder, Karel Sabbe, set in 2018 by approximately 13.5 hours. Dower chose the southbound route, as opposed to Sabbe’s northbound track. With her astounding time, Dower also surpassed the men’s southbound supported FKT (45 days, 4 hours and 27 minutes) set by Kristian Morgan in 2023. She also outpaced the women’s southbound supported FKT of 46 days, 11 hours and 20 minutes set by Jennifer Pharr Davis in 2011.
Tara Dower began her ultra expedition at the northern terminus of the trail, Mount Katahdin, at 5:47 a.m. on Aug. 12. She completed the most-difficult Maine section in only six days. For the following forty days, Dower thrived over the difficult terrain with the assistance of a top-notch support crew working her way through the southbound course. She finally arrived at Springer Mountain on Sept. 21 at 11:52 p.m. - completing her epic accomplishment. With the FKT earned, she praised her incredible support team - calling the achievement 'her crew's FKT." Dower has accomplished many other feats in ultra running. In 2020, Dower set a Fastest Known Time on North Carolina’s 1,175-mile Mountains-to-Sea Trail with a time of 29 days, 8 hours and 48 minutes. She finished an impressive 4th at this year’s Hardrock 100 ultra. (Related Ultra Trail Run Article)
Girls on the Run
Keely Milne noted in her article that Dower was also running with a mission: raising funds for ‘Girls on the Run’ - a non-profit organization dedicated to “creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams,” as its website explains. While Dower surpassed her goal, you can still donate and learn about Girls on the Run on their website. Dower shared that she hoped to “inspire women and girls to go for that tough goal, no matter if it’s with running or in life.”