An Insider Look at Olympic Freestyle Skier Eileen Gu SI Swimsuit Debut
The SI Swimsuit shoot is now underway, with remarkable athletes coming together for the 2025 issue. One of those athletes is an adventure sports icon, Eileen Gu.
Gu is a 21-year-old Olympic freestyle skier who has made an impressive name for herself over the years. Today, not only does she have the most World Cup wins of all freestyle skiers, but she is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and has won the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup an astonishing 15 times. Additionally, she has competed in the X Games and the FIS World Ski Championships.
Her competition journey began at age eight, though she has been skiing since age three in Lake Tahoe.
Gu is an incredibly well-rounded individual who thrives on and off the slopes. At the prestigious Stanford University, Gu is currently working toward earning her degree in quantum physics, a field that few people pursue.
In a 2023 interview with the Olympics.com, she stated, "I really like to learn and stretch my mind. That's what I really love about quantum physics; it's very conceptual and it makes you question the nature of reality. That's very fascinating to me because in my own way, when I'm skiing, I guess I'm bending the laws of what's possible in the first place."
Gu's athletic success has provided several opportunities for her to pose for a variety of covers, including Harper's Bazaar China, Vogue China, and Elle.
As Gu prepared for her swimsuit debut with photographer Ben Horton, she shared her journey on set with SI Swimsuit social media followers, providing an inside look at the glam process.
During the day, Gu shared the swimsuits she wore, one of which was a gorgeous green two-piece. In the video, she used a Dakota Johnson sound as she showed off the stunning swimsuit. To follow more of her SI Swimsuit journey, visit the SI Swimsuit Instagram page.
Eileen Gu may be young, but her achievements are truly extraordinary on all ends. She continues to push her athletic limits and offers inspiration to people worldwide. SI Swimsuit will be sharing updates on Gu's debut as they arise.