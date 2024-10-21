Ananda in the Himalayas Taking Luxury to Next Level With High-End Renovations
The Himalayas are mostly known for all of the mountaineering opportunities that adventurers can take part in. People travel from all over the world to reach the summit of some of the tallest peaks in the world.
But, for the people who want to relax and recharge and aren’t looking for an adrenaline rush, the Himalayas are the place for that as well.
The world-renowned wellness retreat Ananda in the Himalayas will be operating for its 25th year in 2025. Wanting to make the most of the special anniversary, new deluxe suites and renovations are being revealed.
Located in Northern India, the resort overlooks Rishikesh, which is known for its spirituality, and the Ganges River. Wanting to make the most of the guest experience, these improvements are a commitment to continuing their outstanding service.
Wanting to reach another level of peace and harmony, a six-month process was begun by a Delhi-based designer, Deepa Sama. Following their work, the wellness retreat now includes 64 rooms, three villas and eight suites.
With over 100 acres on the grounds at the foothills of the Himalayas, serenity is within reach.
Some existing properties, such as Ananda Suite and Viceregal Suite were refurbished as well. A unique blend of indoor-outdoor living can be had here with the improvements bringing guests incredibly close to nature.
“At Ananda, we are deeply committed to a design philosophy that harmonizes each space with the natural beauty of our surroundings, creating an immersive experience that brings guests closer to a sense of inner peace and renewal. In response to a growing desire among our guests for more spacious accommodations, we reimagined our guest rooms into three luxurious new suites- two spacious two-bay Deluxe Suites and a new Garden Suite. At the same time, we renovated our timeless Ananda and Viceregal suites. These enhancements reflect our dedication to providing not just a stay, but a sanctuary for the soul in the heart of the Himalayas,” said Aashica Khanna, the Director of Ananda in the Himalayas, via a release.
A wide array of offerings are available.
Mental health and spiritual balance, detox and cleansing, weight management and fitness and aid for chronic ailments are among the things you can find help dealing with at the wellness retreat.
This is the birthplace of Ayurveda, Yoga, and meditation, so it should come as no surprise that a spiritual getaway focusing on wellness, enlightenment and holistic healing would be so prominently featured.
All of those things are used at Ananda in the Himalayas to help people heal in whatever fashion they are seeking.