Arches National Park Wants Your Input on Visitor Experience and Access Changes
The Visitor Access and Experience Plan is designed to assist visitors in their park experience by creating long-term strategies for day use visitor access. Currently, the National Park Service (NPS) believes that since 2007, Arches National Park visitation rates have grown by approximately 73 percent. As a result, parking has become disastrous and has even caused the main gate to close for several hours at a time.
"The plan is needed to address persistent issues associated with traffic congestion along roadways and parking lots and crowded conditions at key visitor destinations," the NPS wrote in their statement.
In previous years, the park used timed entry reservations. According to the NPS, the system was adjusted after the first year when park visitors weighed in. The new plan would follow an "alternative" approach, which follows the 2023-2024 timed entry structure but will allow for more flexibility. This plan can be a beneficial system for both the park and visitors.
The timed entry reservation system requires visitors to book a vehicle time slot for park access which allows for reliable access to the park. Within that time slot, visitors have one hour to enter the park. Once they're in, they can stay for as long as they'd like.
Ultimately, the park is asking the public to share their thoughts and share ideas on improvements, challenges, and topics that might add to the plan.
The comment section can be found on the park's Planning, Environment, and Public Comment Page. The comment section opened on October 24 and public members are free to write their responses through November 23.
For individuals who would like more information, the National Park Service is hosting an Open House on November 14 and will be facilitating a virtual public meeting on November 13. A recording of the meeting will be made available.
"Park staff are eager to continue engaging with the public, local community and businesses, stakeholders, and Tribal Nations about the plan, issues it addresses, and its approaches to maximizing access while providing for public safety and high-quality visitor experiences."
Additional information regarding this new plan and what to expect can be found on the NPS website.