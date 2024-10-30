Attraction To See in Chicago Before Watching Bears at Soldier Field With Simone Biles
One of the greatest rivalries that the NFL has is the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. The next chapter of their rivalry is set for November 17th at Soldier Field, a travel destination for any football fan.
And now, Barefoot, the official wine sponsor of the NFL, is partnering with Simone Biles to give fans an exclusive gameday experience with the ‘BandWAGon’ event.
A once-in-a-lifetime event will be had as one lucky winner and three of their friends will have the chance to watch the Packers play against the Bears in a suite with the Olympic gold medalist and WAG (wifes and girlfriends) of Jonathan Owens, a safety who now plays for Chicago and previously played in Green Bay.
Pre-game access to the field will be granted and access to the contest is open on Barefoot’s Instagram page and find the post promoting the contest. Regardless of what team you root for or your level of football knowledge, this is a contest open to everyone.
"I understand that learning about football and wine can feel very overwhelming, but as a fan of the NFL and Barefoot Wine, I can speak from experience that you don't need to know every sequence in the playbook or grape variety to enjoy both," said Biles via the release. "But trust me, the rivalry between Chicago and Green Bay is real and the BandWAGon Box experience is going to be a lot of fun!"
This is the next step in the partnership between Barefoot and the NFL to bring the game to a new group of potential fans. It started with guided tastings last year and has now blossomed into this opportunity.
"Last year we were so excited to show people how wine, like football, doesn't have to be complicated and provided our fans with fun food pairings and our winners with a tasting in the suite," said Jen Wall. "This year, we're proud to tout our accomplishments in winemaking alongside one of the most awarded athletes of all time and ensuring our fans know they can find an award-winning wine at a great price point."
To make your stay in Chicago a memorable one, check out some of the other attractions the city has to offer before the game. While the highlight is hanging out with Biles at Soldier Field, make an entire weekend out of the trip.
One place worth visiting is the Museum Campus.
It is a great opportunity to pass the time pre-game, as three museums make up the campus. The Field Museum is all about natural history, where you can see Sue the T-Rex and an exhibit all about the ocean.
Shedd Aquarium has Wild Reef and Polar Play Zone as the main attractions. Last but not least is the Alder Planetarium, which features an incredible Sky Show.
It will keep you busy for hours before the main event of the game in a suite with the decorated Olympic gold medalist.