Balding Mark Wahlberg Stars in New Mel Gibson Action-Thriller 'Flight Risk'
See Mark Wahlberg like never seen before as he is sporting a new balding look in the upcoming Mel Gibson-directed action-thriller 'Flight Risk.'
The film will see Mark Wahlberg play a pilot that is transporting an Air Marshal (played by Michelle Dockery) and a fugitive (Topher Grace) over the snowy Alaskan wilderness.
Grace's fugitive character is an informant that is set to testify against a mob boss. Revealed in the trailer, Wahlberg's character is actually a hitman tased with killing the informant.
The hitman is subdued and tied up but tensions rise as they now need someone to fly the plane. As they try to navigate that problem, the hitman is still trying to accomplish his mission.
Though the main draw for most will be the All-Star cast or Gibson's first film in a long time, a lot of viewers were caught off guard by Wahlberg's character being bald.
"It's not supposed to be a comedy but I can't stop laughing at Mark's bald head," wrote one user on YouTube which then became the most liked comment.
The official trailer, uploaded back in June, has reached over 6.8 million views.
Gibson makes his return to the director's chair for the first time since 2016's 'Hacksaw Ridge.' It will be his sixth feature film.
It's the second Lionsgate movie this year to star Wahlberg. The production company also released 'Arthur the King' back in March which was based on the the real life story of Mikael Lindnord, an adventure racer that made friends with a lost dog in the middle of a race through the jungle.
This will be the Boston native's third overall release of the year. He starred in Netflix original 'The Union' which released August 16.
The film's screenplay, written by Jared Rosenberg, was included in the 2020's version of 'The Black List.' It's a comprehensive list of the top screenplays that have yet to be picked up.
"An Air Marshal transporting a fugitive across the Alaskan wilderness via a small plane finds herself trapped when she suspects their pilot is not who he says he is," was the synopsis given at the time.
Eventually landing Gibson as the director and Wahlberg as a star is a big win for a movie that seemed to be in limbo for a while. It's the first feature film written by Rosenberg.