Beneath the Surface: Exploring the Best Corral Reefs
Coral reefs are often described as the rainforests of the sea. The (typically) vibrantly colored underwater ecosystems are built by colonies of tiny animals called polyps. Coral reefs provide shelter and sustenance for thousands of marine organisms, making them some of the most biodiverse areas on Earth. Let's dive into eight of the world's most stunning corral reefs that promise unparalled adventure.
Great Barrier Reef — Australia
The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system, stretching over 1,800 miles from Papua New Guinea to Brisbane. Home to thousands of animals, the Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest collection of marine life. Home to over 1,600 types of animals including fish, sponges, rays, starfish, mollusks, dolphins, whales, sharks, turtles, birds and more, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is a diver's dream.
Snorkel through the crystal-clear waters to witness colorful coral gardens teeming with life. For more information on planning your trip to the Great Barrier reef, visit Tourism Australia.
Belize Barrier Reef — Belize
The second-largest coral reef system in the world, the Belize Barrier Reef spans about 190 miles off the coast of the tropical Central American travel destination. Given its vast size, it's estimated that only ten-percent of the reef has been explored, and new species are discovered every day.
Famous for the Blue Hole, an enormous underwater sinkhole that plunges down 407 feet into a stalagmite filled cavern, this reef draws explorers from across the globe.
Expect encounters with all kinds of marine life, but especially sharks--ranging from nurse sharks and hammerheads to blacktips.
Tubbataha Reefs — Philippines
Located in the heart of the Sulu Sea, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park offers remote, untouched diving experiences. The park protects an area of almost 100,000 hectares of the sea containing three atolls, 360 species of coral, and almost 700 species of fish.
Notably, the park protects "one of the few remaining colonies of breeding seabirds in the region."
With pristine waters and an abundance of turtles, sharks, an manta rays, Tubbataha is a must-visit for avid divers.
Somosmo Strait — Fiji
The Somosmo Strait, situated between the islands of Taveuni and Vanua Levu, is known for its stunning soft coral reefs. The strong currents in the region provide the perfect conditions for vibrant and flourishing corals.
Expect a kaleidoscope of colors as you dive through the famous Rainbow Reef, teeming with beautiful fish, rays, and sharks.
According to Audley Travel, the best time to visit Fiji is in their dry season, between May and October.
When exploring coral reefs, it's important to be mindful of your impact. Coral is delicate and can be damaged by even the slightest physical contact or pollution. Even a single touch can harm these beautiful organisms, which can take years to grow. Avoid touching, wear safe sunscreen, and never leave trash behind. By being responsible, we can help preserve these ecosystems for years to come.
Adventure awaits you--plan your trip today!