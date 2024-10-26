2024's Best Kids Movie 'The Wild Robot' Shines a Light on Nature's Beauty
For those in search of a family friendly film that shows off the wonders of nature, look no further than 2024's "The Wild Robot."
Legendary animation director Chris Sanders ("Lilo & Stitch,' 'How to Train Your Dragon") helmed the latest DreamWorks Animation picture that has taken families around the world by storm.
The beautiful hand-painted style of animation that "The Wild Robot" utilizes is the perfect to showcase the beauty that nature is able to provide. The water visuals in particular are outstanding. This is the perfect movie to show a kid with the goal of getting them more interested in the outdoors.
Roz, the titular robot, is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and is forced to befriend the local wildlife in order to make it's way through the environment.
For the parents watching, you'll recognize a slew of wonderful actors who lend their voice to this film. Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Mark Hamill and Catherine O'Hara are just a few of the stars in it.
Like the best family friendly movies, "The Wild Robot" offers plenty of enjoyment for the adults watching it as well. Just be sure to keep a box of tissues nearby before turning it on.
Other Family Friendly Movies Released in 2024 That Are Worth Watching
Orion and the Dark: A wonderful exploration of being afraid of the dark. Whenever a auteur like Charlie Kaufman is handed the keys to a kids movie, the results is usually something beautiful, this is no different. This Netflix Original is one of the more interesting movies to spawn from this genre in the past few years.
Bookworm: Strawn (Elijah Wood) is joined by 11-year-old Mildred as they explore the New Zealand wilderness in search of the mythical Canterbury panther. This magical journey will warm the hearts of all who watch it.
Transformers One: The past few generations have been able to grow up on a different Transformers project. This one is a return to the more family-friendly side of the franchise. It is an animated prequel that is actually one of the highest-quality entries in a while.
Ultraman Rising: Though Ultraman is one of the biggest properties in Japan, it has yet to really crack through in America. This Netflix film could be what gets the job don. The titular Ultraman is actually the star athlete son of the original that is now tasked with taking over his father's role of taking down monsters.