The 13 Best Movies About Adventure Filled Road Trips
Road trips are one of the most memorable events that one can undergo. They can provide an array of emotions from fun, stressful and even exciting.
Here is a list of movies about all kinds of road trips:
National Lampoon's Vacation
The original in the series is considered by some to be the best. Clark Griswald and the family take off on a trip to the Wally World theme park but plenty of comical road trip problems make their journey a blast to watch.
Wild at Heart
This quirky crime/romance movie from the director of "Twin Peaks" follows a boyfriend and girlfriend that are on the quest to escape their past.
Identity Thief
A Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy-led comedy follows a business an that gets his identity stolen. He takes the thief on a road trip to Denver, Colorado in hopes of clearing his name.
Dumb and Dumber
Lloyd (Jim Carrey) and Harry (Jeff Daniels) go on an adventure to meet up with a woman in Aspen after they find her suitcase full of money. Widely considered one of the classic 1990s slapstick comedies.
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Another classic comedy, this time in more of the "stoner comedy" vein. Two college friends see a commercial for White Castle which kicks off a crazy night.
Little Miss Sunshine
This dramedy follows the dysfunctional Hoover family as they try to get the youngest daugther to the Little Miss Sunshine Contest. It accurately depicts the limits in which your sanity can be pushed during a family road trip.
Badlands
Another crime/romance road trip movie that follows a couple that goes on a killing spree through the South Dakota badlands. It is an exploration of the true story of Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate from the 1950s.
The Darjeeling Limited
More of a train trip than one in a car, but this story of three brothers travelling across India has a fantastic family dynamic that makes it one of the more endearing on this list.
A Goofy Movie
A wonderful animated film that was essential for those growing up in the 90s and early 2000s. This is the perfect movie to show your kids before you go on a road trip.
Tommy Boy
Another comedy, this Chris Farley and David Spade classic follows two brother traveling salesmen as they hit the road to try and save their family.
The Muppet Movie
Kermit the Frog gets ready for his career in Hollywood as he hits the road to California and meets all of the classic muppets that you know and love.
Thelma & Louise
This Ridley Scott classic is a perfect movie about friendship helping through unforeseen events and unfortunate circumstances.
Midnight Run
A bounty hunter heads on the road to try to find a Mafia accountant after he commits embezzlement. The two are also chased by the FBI, another bounty hunter and the accountants' former mob boss.