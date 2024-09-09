4 Best Places To Go Indoor Skydiving in the United States
Indoor skydiving is a great alternative for individuals who want to try skydiving but in a controlled environment. While you won't be jumping out of a plane, this indoor adventure is budget-friendly and allows participants to feel a similar exhilarating sensation. Here are four of the most reputable indoor skydiving locations in the United States.
Paraclete XP SkyVenture
This facility, located in Raeford, NC, offers a unique experience for participants. Not only can you choose the package that best fits your needs, but it also caters to a wide range of skydivers from the novice level to the experienced. Additionally, it is a family-friendly location that has had children as young as three years old participate in the wind tunnel. If you're not sold yet, this facility is the largest wind tunnel in the United States.
Vegas Indoor Skydiving
If you are making a trip to the Las Vegas Strip any time this year, stop by Vegas Indoor Skydiving and learn to fly. For $99, new flyers will receive a training class, two flights, and will have access to equipment rentals. For a family experience, visitors can choose to purchase a 10-minute family block in which 2-5 participants will receive training and a 10-minute flight session altogether. Carefully designed with a trampoline floor and padded walls, this is a great location to explore the sport of skydiving in a safe way with trained professionals.
SkyVenture New Hampshire
For residents of the Northeast, Nashua's SkyVenture New Hampshire facility not only offers indoor skydiving, but visitors can also choose to try indoor surfing. For $100, you can participate in the indoor skydiving and indoor surfing attractions. If you're needing a third, or even a fourth reason to check out this location, you can climb on the rock wall, take a turn on the Fishpipe water ride, surf, and skydive for a total of $130 per person.
Skydive Perris
Located in Perris, California, this facility offers four indoor skydiving packages, including bronze, silver, gold, and platinum. At the high end, the platinum package, participants will get to enjoy five minutes of flight with a high flight included, along with the necessary training, gear rentals, and a flight certificate. For children who are interested in the sport, Skydive Perris offers a Kid's Club for ages 5-17. This is an excellent way for children to break into the sport.