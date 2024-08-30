Burst Waterpipe Has Grand Canyon Hotels Turning Away Customers on Holiday Weekend
Labor Day Weekend is one of the most popular times to travel as the unofficial end of the summer for many people. Unfortunately, anyone who had plans to visit the Grand Canyon as their last hurrah could have to change plans.
Several hotels at the Grand Canyon were forced to turn away customers on Thursday because of several failures occurring with the waterpipe that supplies the region.
According to park officials, the 12.5-mile-long Transcanyon Waterline suffered multiple fractures. Four significant breaks were reported, resulting in the lack of potable water reaching the South Rim or North Rim of the park.
El Tovar Hotel, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, Phantom Ranch, Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village RV park all had to turn away customers because of the waterpipe issue.
In Tusayan, less than two miles from the Grand Canyon, things are operating as normal. They will certainly see an influx of customer traffic with so many amenities being limited.
The Trascanyon Waterline was built in the 1960s. According to the park service, it “has exceeded its expected lifespan and experiences frequent failures.”
Since 2010, there have been 85 reported failures. Major renovations have gotten underway, as a $208 million project to rehabilitate the Transcanyon Waterpipe that is integral to the Grand Canyon operating properly.
Because of the pipe burst, there are restrictions in place for anyone who will still be visiting the park.
As shared by NBC News, “Camping will still be permitted with working faucets in bathrooms —though spigot "access at campgrounds on the South Rim will be turned off," officials said.”
On the South Rim and inner canyon areas, there will be no fires allowed. Even charcoal grills are currently banned as the risk is too great with the limited water supply should an accident occur.
It is an unfortunate turn of events for the places of business who are missing out on what would normally be a lucrative weekend. No updates have been provided on when things will return to normal levels of operation, which leaves travelers having to adjust their plans essentially on the fly.