Cayman Islands an Adventure Paradise for People Seeking Fun in the Water
Just south of Florida, a little past Cuba, adventurers can find paradise in the Cayman Islands. Anyone who would categorize themselves as a marine adventurer needs to plan a trip to the British Overseas Territory.
Once-in-a-lifetime excursions await anyone lucky enough to make it there as the Cayman Islands are renowned as a haven for divers and deep-sea adventures. Explore different colored coral reefs and interact with the local wildlife.
If you enjoy the water but don’t want to go under, there are still plenty of activities to be done. Kayaking is very popular, as is paddleboarding or hiking through trails, some categorized as very leisure.
But, it is the diving opportunities that bring so many people to the region. With about 365 unique dive sites available, you could see something different at every spot.
“From dramatic wall dives, wrecks and shallow reefs, to sinkholes and rubble patches, the three-island destination consisting of Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, has an ideal dive for every diver. Stay and explore some of the most sought-after diving spots in the world,” per the release.
Out of those sites, a few stand out as must-see for your next vacation. One is Stingray City.
Considered the best 12-foot dive in the entire world, it is one of the only places where swimming with wild sting rays is possible, hence the name. Swimmers share the water with them for an experience like none other.
Bloody Bay Wall Marine Park is another popular destination. Jaques Cousteau referred to this as one of the best diving spots in the world.
An exhilarating 5,000-foot drop provides a beautiful backdrop for when exploring undersea. About 100 feet down, you can see marine life such as sharks, more stingrays and sea turtles.
Orange Canyon is well known for the vibrancy it provides. Whether it is the multi-colored reef formations or animals that call the area home. Reef sharks, eagle rays and tropical fish are commonly seen during dives.
The name comes from the large Elephant Ear Sponges that divers can swim along, as the drop-offs descend into the Caribbean Sea.
Divers who enjoy their history will love this spot; The USS Kittiwake. A former United States Navy ship that served for 54 years sunk in 2011 and is now an incredible marine destination to see.
251 feet long and 47 feet tall, it sits about 67 feet below the surface. History buffs will love to see the ship in its new form.
Last but not least, is Eden Rock/Devil’s Gratto. Navigating natural caves and tunnels in this underwater oasis is a unique experience for anyone. The reefs are beautiful and there are sea creatures here you won’t see in other places.
Silversides, tarpons, parrotfish and barracuda are among the marine life you could run into while exploring Eden Rock/Devil’s Gratoo.