Celebrate the Outdoors With Thanksgiving Gratitude Scavenger Hunt
Thanksgiving is the perfect day to reflect on all the things we are grateful in our lives. What better way to do that than by spending time outside with your family and exploring the beauty of nature.
Start a new tradition this year by taking your Thanksgiving celebration outside with a Gratitude Scavenger Hunt. The family will have fun while reflecting on the beauty of nature and being thankful for the things surrounding you.
Adventure on SI has compiled a list of scavenger hunt items designed to inspire your gratefulness as you explore local trails, parks, or literally even your own backyard.
Gratitude Scavenger Hunt List
The Beauty of Nature
1. A leaf with a unique color or shape - think about how nature creates beauty even down to the smallest details.
2. A tree that stands out to you - appreciate the strength and fortitude it took for that tree to survive and all that it does for the environment.
3. A flower - to find a flower this time of year proves resilience.
4. A scenic view that takes your breath away - this is a great time to just stop and take in the beauty and be thankful for everything around you.
5. A clear sky, sunrise or sunset - the colors and greatness of the sky should remind you that everything is possible.
Sounds of Nature
6. The sound of running water - water provides life and the sound is calming.
7. Birdsong or chirping insects - stopping to just listen should remind us of the interconnectedness of all living things.
8. The sound of wind through the trees - wind usually signals change which can carry away your worries and bring new opportunities.
A Moment of Connection
9. A smile or greeting from a stranger - the smallest of acts of kindness can lift your spirits and change the trajectory of someone's day.
10. A moment of silence and stillness - a remind to pause each day and reflect on the good things in life.
11. A shared laugh - be thankful for those who surround you and are joining you on this adventure we call life.
Small Treasures
12. A rock with an interesting shape or pattern - a reminder that patience, time and persistence can create something beautiful.
13. A fallen acorn, pinecone, or seed - these are reminders of the potential all things in life contain.
14. A fallen feather - this is a reminder that we are all on our own journey and have the ability to free ourselves of the things that are no longer beneficial.
Signs of the Season
15. Something that reminds you of Thanksgiving - hopefully this can be something that will remind you each day of the new year to be thankful.
16. A warm ray of sunshine - a lasting reminder of the warmth and comfort offered.
17. A crunchy leaf - even as things change and fall away, they leave behind beauty.
So, gather up the family and head outside for just a bit. Taking time away from the hustle and bustle can allow your mind to enjoy the simple things. Whether you decide to hike a mountain, walk through the backyard, or go to your favorite park or trail, remember to pause, take a few breaths, and just appreciate the beauty around us all.
Happy Thanksgiving and happy exploring!