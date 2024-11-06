Check Out a Sneak Peak of Olympic Gold Medalist Eileen Gu’s SI Swimsuit Debut
Eileen Gu burst into the public eye with her success as a freestyle skier. Most people will recognize her for the dominant performance she had at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing where she set records.
Gu became the first person to win three freestyle medals in the same Olympics, taking home gold in the big air and halfpipe contests and silver in slopestyle. She is also the youngest medalist in the sport ever.
Those performances earned her two awards at the ESPYS in 2022: Best Breakthrough Athlete and Best Female Action Sports Athlete.
In a previous interview with CNN, Gu shared, “athletics have enriched [her] life to such a profound degree, not only in terms of [her] physical well-being, but also [her] mental and my spiritual well-being.”
Born and raised in San Francisco, California but representing China in the Olympic games, Gu is a trailblazer. For all her athletic achievements, she may be even more successful off the slopes.
A student at Stanford University, she studies quantum physics. She is also a successful model, as her resume includes some very impressive clients and runway shows.
Now, she will be adding another prestigious modeling gig to the extensive list; SI Swimsuit.
The Chinese-American athlete has been welcomed into the SI Swimsuit family and will be making her debut in the 2025 issue as one of the athletes. She flew to Boca Raton, Florida on November 4th to begin the shoot with photographer Ben Horton.
Natalie Zamora of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a sneak peek of Gu’s shoot. She is wearing a white Ava one-piece from Always on Holiday that has sheer cutouts.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day shared of the current shoot. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
A diary blog details everything behind the scenes from Gu’s SI Swimsuit shoot. The Instagram page also shares updates and announcements on all the happenings with the 2025 issue.