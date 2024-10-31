Chilean Skydiver Dies After Both Parachutes Fail To Deploy Properly
Carolina Muñoz Kennedy recently went skydiving in Boituva, Brazil when tragedy occurred. When it was time for Kennedy's main parachute to deploy, it unexpectedly malfunctioned. As her reserve parachute deployed, she soon noticed that the lines were twisted.
According to the The Sun, Kennedy had followed emergency protocols as she tried to fix her lines, but she was unsuccessful and fell to the ground at a horrifying rate. It was reported that she initially survived the fall, but despite receiving immediate medical attention and being transported to a nearby hospital, her injuries were too extensive for her to pull through.
"She was lying there on the ground waiting for help and people were calling the fire department and the police," said witness, José Soares de Melo. "I felt incredibly sad, shocked."
Witnesses at the scene reported that Kennedy had attempted to make an emergency landing as she was trained to do, but she landed on the road after crashing into trees on her rapid descent.
Kennedy was an experienced skydiver who had made numerous skydives before her last jump and was an active member of the Brazilian Skydiving Confederation. Outside of her skydiving passion, Fox News shared that she worked as a physiotherapist and a chiropractor. Just two days before this fatal day, she celebrated her 40th birthday.
Authorities are now working on an investigation of her skydiving equipment for forensic analysis. The Brazilian Skydiving Confederation (BSC) will also complete a report.
"At this difficult time, our thoughts are to our dear colleague, her family members and the entire parachute community," the BSC stated. "We reiterate our commitment to safety and integrity of all those involved in the sport."
Kennedy will be cremated this week and her ashes will be brought to Chile. The skydiving community, friends, and family are mourning her tragic passing at this time.