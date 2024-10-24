Colorado Ski Resort Kicks Off Season After Just One Snowstorm
Wolf Creek Ski Area, located in the heart of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, has become the first ski area to open in Colorado. Following a weekend snowstorm late in October, Wolf Creek Ski Area accumulated 21 inches of fresh powder, pushing management to begin operations.
Other ski areas in Colorado will hold off on opening their doors until their previously decided dates, but powder enthusiasts won't have to wait much longer. Wolf Creek has set the stage for many large ski areas, and some resorts hope to open sooner than later.
Wolf Creek Ski Area was established in 1939, and has dominated southern Colorado for 85 years. Fitting for a monumental anniversary, the 2024-25 winter season aims to live up to their timeless slogan, "The Most Snow in Colorado." Being situated well-above 11,000 feet in elevation has given Wolf Creek the advantage of low-density snow, creating an amazing experience for powder hounds.
Currently, Wolf Creek has recorded 26 total inches with a midway depth of 15 inches as of October 24. Only four lifts are currently running, however 35% of the mountain terrain is open. Starting off small only means the season can only go up from here. In previous years, mountain depths for the entire season have reached 430 inches, covering the resorts 1,600 skiiable acres.
With 133 named trails, Wolf Creek prides itself on its even spread of trails made for a wide range of skiiers. From beginner routes to expert terrain, the trails cover an impressive 42 miles of the mountain. This family-owned resort has endless opportunity for all levels of snow shredders.
Surrounding ski areas are feeling the pressure to begin running lifts, but many will stay on schedule for the first week of November. Resorts such as Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain gave the public a tentative date (Nov. 8), but other Colorado resorts refuse to give a date in hopes that operations can begin as soon as possible.
As skiiers and snowboarders alike lie in wait for more resorts to open, Colorado's fall scene is nothing to take for granted. Even en route to the major mountains, many Colorado powder hogs can see the beautiful color changes while stuck in I-70 traffic.
Live updates about trail conditions, lift operations, and road conditions for Wolf Creek Ski Area can be found on the main website, as well as through the National Weather Service's online portal.
Whether you are a powder fiend, on-piste skiier, or a lodge bum, this winter season will be nothing short of incredible for Colorado residents and visitors.