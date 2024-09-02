Crisis Worsening With Growing California Landslide Zone Leading to Evacuations
Located about 30 miles south of Los Angeles in California, Rancho Palos Verdes is facing quite a crisis. With a landslide zone growing in size, people are being evacuated from their homes to safety.
Over the weekend, more than 100 homes were evacuated in the wealthy oceanside community. Multi-million dollar homes are being threatened by the landslides, which has a zone that has grown to about 680 acres in size.
Things were so bad, that the Southern California Edison utility company shut off power to 140 homes. At least 105 more were likely going to be without power heading into Monday night.
"SCE has determined there is a public safety threat," the utility company said in a statement, via Bill Hutchinson of ABC News. "Electricity service will be discontinued in these zones effective Sunday, September 1 at 12 p.m. PST. DO NOT USE WATER OR PLUMBING AFTER THE POWER IS SHUT OFF -- THIS COULD RESULT IN A SEWER SPILL."
The landslide has been occurring for years, but its severity has been accelerated in the aftermath of heavy rains in the spring of 2023. Homes, roads and infrastructure of the state have already shown damage, but things are worsening.
Unfortunately, there is something that officials are not prepared for, as it is an unprecedented event.
"There is no playbook for an emergency like this one," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the area, said at a news conference Sunday. "We're sparing no expense. This is bigger than Rancho Palos Verdes. This land movement is so gigantic and so damaging, that one city should not have to bear the burden alone."
Los Angeles County has already donated $5 million in relief efforts to help battle this disaster. Hahn is hoping that higher-ups will pay a visit and deem a state of emergency, meaning federal funding will pour in.
“Yes, this landslide has been moving for decades, but the acceleration that's happening currently is beyond what any of us could have foretold, and it demands more response from the state, more response from the federal government," Hahn said.
Leaks in water and gas pipes have occurred because of the shifting land. That is leading to irreversible damage being done, as at least two homes in the area have received red tags, meaning they are uninhabitable.
In August, a 10,000-gallon sewer spill was caused on private property because of the landslides. If a plan cannot be put into place and executed soon, the damage is going to only worsen.