Cycling Meets Spanish Luxury: Explore Priorat’s Gran Hotel Mas d’en Bruno
Cycling is one of the most popular activities in the world. When not done correctly, it is also the most dangerous sport anyone who resides in the United States participates in.
But, when conducted safely, there aren’t many more enjoyable things to do. Take a nice leisurely ride through a park or your neighborhood to see what nature has to offer. Or, mountain biking through trails and forests, seeing different wildlife depending on the region.
There are popular hotspots for cyclists around the world, but one is emerging that will be the next big destination in 2025; Priorat, Spain.
A hidden gem in the country is becoming a popular destination because of the Gran Hotel Mas d’en Bruno. Nestled right in the middle of the incredible wine country Priorat has to offer, this luxury boutique hotel has improved on the already excellent cycling experience by offering amenities focused on the sport.
Located in the Catalonian countryside, which is less than two hours away from renowned Barcelona, people looking for a little adventure during their visit to the wineries can find it here. It is the perfect mix of challenges and scenery, as people of all riding levels will appreciate the beauty of the region.
Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards voted Mas d’en Bruno the No. 1 hotel in Spain, and now enthusiasts of different activities want to check it out. Bike riders will be thrilled to see the full-service cycling center where you can store your bicycle safely.
Inside, there is an area for you to do work on your vehicle should it need some repairs and full-sized showers so you can clean things up after a day out in the countryside.
Group tours have been offered by Butterfield & Robinson and Thomas Bike Tours, two prominent groups in the industry. For anyone who just wants to enjoy the scenery and not work too hard, E-Bikes are also offered on-premise.
While cycling is a main draw, it is far from the only thing to do at Mas d’en Bruno.
As shared in a release, “Curated by award winning Barcelona-based design firm Astet, each of the hotel’s 24 large suites have unique features such as incredible views, private terraces, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, all in an elegant, luxurious, and secluded environment. Amenities on-site include a full-service spa, an infinity pool, a library, a state-of-the-art boardroom, two distinct bars, a historical private wine cellar for experiential tastings, a casual restaurant Bistro, and Vinum, a gastronomic dining experience. The spa, designed around historical archaeological elements of the estate’s ancient olive press, offers a complete wellness facility where wine elements can be incorporated into an ultimate sensory experience, whether that be olfactive, gustative or in the form of vinotherapy products and treatments. On-site, guest experiences include olive oil tastings, astronomical immersions such as stargazing, masterclasses on wine with top producers of the region, electric bikes and more.”
Visiting Priorat would present you with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Even if everyone you are traveling with doesn’t partake in cycling, there is plenty that the hotel offers, as there is something all in your party can enjoy.