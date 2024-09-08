Death Toll From Super Typhoon Yagi on the Rise in Vietnam
Super Typhoon Yagi is the strongest storm that has hit Asia thus far this year. Over the weekend, it touched down in Vietnam and continued wreaking havoc on the region.
With winds of 99 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour) being reported, the storm has weakened in Vietnam from the previous day in Hainan when winds reached 145 MPH (234 kph). But, a path of destruction has still been left in its wake.
Among the hardest-hit areas in the region was Haiphong, a coastal city with a population north of 2 million. Carmaker VinFast is located there along with several factories. Power outages were being reported as the storm quickly reached them.
Waves of at least three meters high were being reported in Haiphong and windows of buildings were being blown out by the strong gusts of wind.
Across Vietnam, trees being knocked down and pieces of roofs being blown away were leading to damaged houses and a lot of chaotic scenes as people sought safety.
At least four people have been reported as dead on Saturday evening with 78 people being injured. At least 12 more were lost at sea, which could quickly result in the death toll rising even more.
Unfortunately, that brings the number of fatalities caused by Super Typhoon Yagi to at least 22. In Hainan, four people were reported dead and 16 were accounted for in the Philippines, where the storm hit first.
In Hainan, where the population is over 10 million, at least 800,000 homes were left without power as downed trees and flooding were prevalent as well.
To help combat the storm, Vietnam deployed over 450,000 military personnel, according to the government via NBC News. More than 50,000 people were evacuated who call the shores of the country home as well.
Over the weekend, delays were occurring at airports as operations were suspended. High schools were also closed in several northern provinces, including Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi. Public transportation was also suspended because of the flooding that was predicted to follow.
Last week, it was Typhoon Shanshan that crushed the southwestern part of Japan. That was considered the strongest storm the region has dealt with in decades.