Divers Nationwide Celebrate the Halloween Season With Underwater Pumpkin Carving
Scuba divers from various diving facilities and aquariums have been tapping into their creative minds this October as they partake in underwater pumpkin carving competitions.
In a 2021 article, Scuba Diving Magazine stated, "Every October, PADI dive resorts and scuba clubs take a beloved Halloween tradition underwater - pumpkin carving contests!" The tradition lives on as several facilities have been hosting events throughout October this year.
The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) is the leading scuba training organization in the world. It operates in 186 countries and territories and works closely with 6,600 dive centers and resorts. Many scuba divers participating in these pumpkin carving contents have earned their certifications through PADI.
According to Florida Key News, on October 19, Florida divers went 30 feet underwater in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary with their buoyant pumpkins, creating quite the spectacle. Not only did the divers need to create a masterpiece, but they also needed to follow the theme of, "Creatures from the Black Lagoon." This was the 26th annual pumpkin carving contest at this location.
At another facility, Island Divers Hawaii, the carving events will be kicking off on October 26. To amplify the fun, the facility is encouraging divers to bring along their best costumes. The Island Divers Hawaii competition is flexible as divers do not need to follow a specific theme. Winners will take 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place with each one offering a different prize.
Aquariums have also been taking part in this entertaining activity. The Seattle Aquarium recently held its pumpkin carving contest on October 24 among the fish while visitors watched the competition.
Underwater pumpkin carving is a unique opportunity for public members to not only enjoy watching the lighthearted competitions, but it is also a time for them to see scuba divers in person, look at the gear they use, and see the community that they form.