Do You Have What It Takes To Paddle the Longest Canoe Trail in the United States?
Nearly 18 years ago, a 740-mile water trail known as the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT) was established. This iconic trail weaves through captivating wilderness and is the longest-established canoe trail in the United States.
This unique challenge takes paddlers through Native American travel routes from New York, Vermont/Québec, New Hampshire, and finally, Maine. Along the trail, paddlers will experience the beauty of the North.
According to the Northern Forest Canoe Trail website, this particular trail consists of 23 rivers and streams, 59 lakes and ponds, 45 communities, and 65 portages.
In the 147-mile New York stretch of the trail, paddlers can expect to experience the wild and scenic views of the Adirondack Mountains. In the Vermont/Québec section, canoeists will paddle 174 miles on the largest body of water on the trail - Lake Champlain. When canoeists arrive in New Hampshire, they experience three NFCT rivers - Connecticut, Ammonoosuc, and Androscoggin. Finally, paddlers will reach Maine, where they will paddle an additional 347 miles through the wilderness. Here, they will encounter more whitewater on the South Branch of the Dead River.
While many sections are beginner-friendly, thru-paddlers need to have a solidified foundation in paddling and outdoor recreation skills. This involves knowing when and how to use various paddling strokes, the ability to read water, understanding weather patterns, and being familiar with the surrounding wildlife.
Along the trail, thru-paddlers will encounter Class IV rapids and may experience strong winds while crossing large bodies of water. Navigating these challenging waters can put inexperienced paddlers in dangerous situations. It is recommended that individuals test their skills by completing other long-distance canoe trips before attempting a thru-paddle on the NFCT. Additionally, there are several maps and resources available for canoeists looking to take on the challenge.
The NFCT website advises paddlers to create a float plan prior to departure, write a daily itinerary, and designate roles for each paddler on the trip. Preparing for a thru-paddle on this daunting trail is not for the faint of heart as it requires extensive planning and physical conditioning.
If you believe this adventure is suitable for you, the NFCT website provides paddlers with a Trip Planner and an interactive map. To purchase a printed waterproof map before your trip, visit the online NFCT shop.