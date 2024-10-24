Famous Grand Teton National Park Grizzly Bear Killed in Vehicle Collision
The people of Grand Teton National Park are in mourning after losing a famed grizzly bear to a vehicle collision on Tuesday night.
Officials from the United State Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed both the death and identity of grizzly bear 399. Her identity was confirmed through microchips and ear tags.
"The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary. Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins.
Tourists, photographers and people of all kind have come from all over the world to see grizzly 399 for nearly 30 years. She was arguably the most famous bear in the world and will be sorely missed.
As was commonly the case, the bear had a yearling cub with her during the time of the collision. Thankfully, it is not believed to have been harmed in any way during the accident.
Grizzly bear deaths due to vehicle collisions, while not common, are still more prevalent than most would expect.
"Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate. We are thankful the driver is okay and understand the community is saddened to hear that grizzly bear 399 has died," said Angi Bruce, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
An anonymous user on the National Parks Traveler website weighed in on the tragedy and the commonality of these collisions:
"I wish they did make it where travel is by shuttle so things like this don't happen. Bear 399 was a well-liked Bear and people enjoyed following it's history and family in the wild. This is such a tragic event and shouldn't have happened! People need to be more careful and realize what they have around them that if taken by accidents they have lost a great historic bear for others to watch and enjoy it's journey. God Bless our wildlife and God Bless 399 and her family that has been left behind."
It is important to note that the bear was not actually killed inside the Grand Teton National Park, but given her importance to the park it is still a tragedy in the area.
Grizzly 399 has left a long line of cubs to continue her family line and allow for more people to enjoy the wonders of witnessing bears out in the natural world.