Figuring Out Which Sunglasses Are Best for Your Next Hiking Adventure
To have a successful hiking trip, it is imperative that a person is as prepared as possible mentally and physically.
Safety is always important when going on an adventure, as you do not want to put yourself or your party at risk. The experience is heightened when things are done correctly so you can enjoy the activity you are doing to the fullest.
Before embarking on your journey, make sure that you have a checklist of all the necessities. Different climbing equipment, water and electrolytes and food for some energy are important along with the correct clothing for the environment.
An underrated need for climbers is also sunglasses.
If a person isn’t wearing the right eye protection, their experience could be ruined. You don’t want to be the person missing an incredible sight because the sun was glaring and you weren’t prepared.
Also, on some hikes, there is rugged terrain; the right lenses can help you see everything that is ahead and keep you safe.
Luckily, Stephen Valesano, the Director of Marketing & E-commerce for Revant Optics, “a United States-based company becoming the most sustainable lens manufacturer in the world, is guiding hikers of all levels in selecting the perfect sunglasses and lenses for their outdoor adventures.”
The best kind of lenses to use, in Valesano’s opinion for anyone hitting the trails, are photochromic lenses; also known as adaptive lenses. Weather conditions sometimes change rapidly and these kinds of sunglasses will darken in the sunlight and brighten in the dark.
He also shared what color lenses are good for the activity or weather you will be in. Emerald green lenses will filter out blue light.
These are best to reduce glare and strain on your eyes in bright sunlight. Everyday wear and more leisure hikes, and sports such as golf and tennis, are ideal for these.
If the weather is going to be overcast and sunny, or your planning to spend time on the water, gray gradient or gray green lenses are the way to go. Fishing, aquatic activities and driving benefit from those.
In the winter, make sure you have sunglasses that are ice blue of plasma purple. Color perception and object distinction are enhanced by these lens colors, which is ideal for seeing well in the snow as well as foggy or misty weather.
Last but not least is the midnight sun or fire red. These also block blue light and lower the strain on the eyes. Skiers and snowboarders use lenses like this because they amplify details and depth of field.