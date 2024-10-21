First Half of Outer Banks Season 4 on Netflix Delivers More Adventure
Netflix struck gold with their treasure-hunting focused teen adventure series "Outer Banks" back in 2020 and the show has just released the first half of their fourth season at the beginning of October.
The series debuted at the perfect time to encapsulate an audience, back in April of 2020. While the world was stuck inside, the teenage "pogues" injected just the right amount of drama and adventure to fill a hole for most people.
In a world dominated by technology, this show followed a group of teenagers that seemingly forgot that it existed. Rather these are some outdoorsy types that prefer fishing, surfing and partying.
The focus is mainly on main character John B and his group of friends as they search for treasure and find themselves in trouble around the island.
By the start of season four, things seemed to be going perfectly for the group. In an attempt to avoid major spoilers, season three ended with them finally accomplishing a certain goal that seemed to have things going their way.
Soon into the action of the latest episodes, they are back to adventuring and offering what fans want most.
For the first time in this show's run, the streaming service cut this latest season in half. The initial five episodes debuted together and the last five will be available on Thursday, November 7.
The real life Outer Banks, North Carolina may not be as eventful as the plot of a show about treasure hunting may make it seem, but there is still plenty to do. Any person that likes to spend time outside can find something to do there in a relatively low-budget vacation.
Like in the show, most of the fun will be had out by the water and along the beach. Surfing and all water sports alike are popular in the area. There are also countless fishing opportunities.
Given that it's a coastal town, there are a couple of very scenic lighthouses to visit.
The OBX is an area meant for those that want to be outdoors. If watching the Netflix series doesn't offer much intrigue for the city, than the real life one might not be the best to visit.