First-Look Trailer for 'A Minecraft Movie' Doesn't Deliver On Expectations
Playing "Minecraft" is one of the best ways to experience an at-home adventure, but the new movie adaptation doesn't look to have the same promise after a disappointing initial teaser trailer for the upcoming picture "A Minecraft Movie".
Audiences were confused at the idea of a live-action adaptation of the incredibly popular video game in the first place and were eager to see what the film would look like. The first look was finally released on Wednesday morning from the social media accounts of the game, and initial reactions were not what anyone had hoped for.
"I wish I never wished for this. I went through every stage of grief, anger, and 18 years of emotional damage in a minute and 20 seconds," said YouTube user BisForBee. Encapsulating most fans response.
The trailer opens on what would be a normal landscape in the video game, a town surrounded by rock formations and open waters.
Then, in a jarring transition, the four lead characters are shown walking on the grass. Mixing animation with live-action is always a gamble, and it looks like this one will not be one that cashes.
Despite the movie's surely high budget, the animation and overall look of the film is extremely lacking. There's not much shown that anyone could say 'looks good' from a visual standpoint.
Audience-favorite, eccentric actor Jack Black was tabbed to play the video game's main character Steve. It was a reunion with director Jared Hess that left many with hope that there could be some excitement after all.
The duo previously worked together on 2006's "Nacho Libre." While that wasn't a hit with critics, it at least grew a cult audience thanks to the humor delivered by Black in the film.
There was only a brief appearance from the actor in the trailer where he says "I am Steve," but does it with his signature flourish.
"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa is the other major actor that is set to lead the way. Momoa is most known for his intimidating action roles, but will likely explore more of his quirky side in this kids movie.
He got to show off a different energy as the villain of "Fast X" last year. While not much is known about his character, his odd-looking haircut and pink jacket don't exactly point to him being very intimidating.
At the end of the day, it's a kid's movie, but also one that is adapting a video game that has ruled the landscape since it launched in 2011. Many people under the age of 30 will likely be looking to this movie for a hit of nostalgia, but are sure to be disappointed after the teaser trailer.