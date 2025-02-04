FIS Freeride World Tour's Second Stop in Val Thorens Yields USA Bronze
For the first time in 8 years, the Freeride World Tour returns to the powdery peaks of Val Thorens in France last week. The weather was perfect with blue skies and plenty of snowy goodness for every athlete, and USA's Men Snowboard Michael Mawn from Denver, Colorado took full advantage of the terrain, earning a bronze in the category.
Although Mawn had a few setbacks at the start of his day, with a broken snowboard during warm ups, a replacement board barely making it up on time for his run, and a last minute change from his original route, the snowboarder still pulled it together with a backside 360 sandwiched between a couple of impressive cliff drops. The run earned him the third place spot on the podium.
"It feels amazing to get on the podium here in France," Mawn said afterwards. "I really wanted to get an American flag back on the podium so happy I could do that! I felt that I was competing against myself more than anything today as there were some mental barriers to break through. It was definitely a team effort with my family and especially the Rossignol team. My favorite feature was my double (double cliff) at the bottom of my run. It was way bigger than expected but glad I committed to it!”
The thing about the FWT that the riders have to study the mountain with binoculars to get a sense of what path they want to take without ever having done the run before, which makes it hard to gauge the actual difficulty that it presents. Once they're out the gate, every turn, jump, and trick is up to the rider, yet they only get one run down the mountain, and just as Mawn hinted in his comment, the level of commitment can make or break your eventual standing.
Mawn stood on the podium beside France's Enzo Milo and Switzerland's Rémi Benamo.
The Snowboard Women category finished off with Marion Haerty from France coming in first, with seamless landings on all fronts. Sharing the podium with Haerty was Noèmi Equy, also from France, and Núria Castán Barón from Spain.
Ski Men and Ski Women rounded off neatly sans US competitors on the podium, but filled with positive energy and talent nonetheless. In Ski Men, Finn Griffith, Ross Tester, and Toby Rafford showed off impressive skill as they sped down the Lac Noir face and flew through the air with 360 after backflip after double cliff drops.
Ski Women US athletes, Molly Armanino was a blur of snow as she pulled out two big cliff drops; Taylor Dobyns and rookie, Britta Winans skied with grace and fluidity, both athletes coming off of previous injuries; Chloe Hehir exuded confidence as she skied over multiple rocks down the face, and the chant "I love skiing powder," was heard under the breath of Lily Bradley before she shot out the gate and made a massive drop at the first rock feature.
Every single run at the long awaited redebut of Val Thorens was met with enthusiasm and had viewers on the edge of their seats. With two events down, fans can't wait to see what happens next at the Kicking Horse BC Pro from February 7-13.
To watch the replay of Val Thorens Pro, watch previous competitions, and get more information on the riders, visit the Freeride World Tour Website.