Five Most Haunted U.S. Lakes and Rivers To Paddle Before the Season Ends
It's October; the season for fright. If you're hoping to get one last paddle in before winter arrives, grab your canoe, a trusted buddy, and head to one of these haunted lakes or rivers to celebrate Halloween in style.
Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada
Known for its beautiful bright blue waters, Lake Tahoe is a popular adventure destination, seeing roughly 15 million visitors each year. However, don't be fooled by its beauty; Lake Tahoe has an unsettling history with several haunting legends. Of those legends, one of the most well-known is that of the Lady in White. According to Boat Tahoe, in the late 1800s, a woman was planning to marry the love of her life when things took a turn. The groom failed to attend the wedding, leaving the bride devastated. Unable to handle the heartbreak, the young woman took her life while wearing her wedding dress by jumping into the body of water. To this day, visitors report seeing the woman in her wedding dress as she roams the shore of Lake Tahoe.
White Rock Lake, Texas
In Dallas, White Rock Lake is an unsuspecting body of water with an eerie story behind it. It is believed that 1943 was the first time a witness admitted to seeing "the Lady of the Lake." While the history behind this entity remains a mystery, many visitors have reported seeing a woman in a white dress drenched in water. The Travel wrote a piece on this woman and explained that she often asks for help after supposedly overturning her boat. She provides an address to good Samaritans who drive to the given address just before she vanishes. As the story goes, a gentleman answers the door and explains that she (the woman) is his daughter who lost her life after drowning during a boating trip on White Rock Lake.
Spirit Lake, Idaho
According to City of Spirit Lake, this lake is one of two lakes in the world with a sealed bottom, meaning the bottom waters are "sealed" and do not mix with the surface waters. It is believed that Spirit Lake's sealed bottom is haunted by lingering spirits. As the legend goes, the Chief of the Kootenai Tribe had a daughter named Fearless Running Water who fell in love with a young brave, Shining Eagle. The devoted pair wanted to get married, but Yellow Serpent, a Chief from a neighboring tribe had his eyes set on the young woman. The Chief made threats in hopes of having Fearless Running Water to himself. The couple refused to give in and ran off to a cliff, now known as "Suicide Cliff." Shining Eagle and his beloved partner bound themselves together and jumped into the water. The two were never seen again. Visitors at Spirit Lake can recall hearing the mournful cries coming from the lake.
Hoover Dam, Colorado
Hoover Dam is a concrete dam in Black Canyon on the Colorado River with a tragic story. During the Great Depression between 1931 and 1936, Hoover Dam was under construction. In the process, 112 people lost their lives due to several factors, including falling, drowning, and equipment accidents. On top of these fatalities, Hoover Dam has seen several suicides over the years. With the amount of tragedies that have occurred here, it is no surprise that sorrow fills the air. Listen closely, and you may hear the sounds of crying spirits and footsteps wandering around the area.
Big Moose Lake, New York
The Adirondacks in New York State are home to plenty of tales and trails. Big Moose Lake holds one of the most horrific Adirondack stories: the murder of Grace Brown. In 1905, Brown was working as a seamstress in the city of Cortland. After meeting a man named Chester Gillette, the pair hit it off and started a family together. However, Gillette was unwilling to marry Brown, so she moved back home with her family. Brown did not give up on their love, and later, Gillette invited her on a vacation to Big Moose Lake. Not too long after their arrival, they went for a boat ride that, unbeknownst to her, she would not return from. After being reported missing, a search effort went underway, eventually finding the overturned boat with Brown's deceased body submerged in the water. She had notable gashes on her face and around her head. Gillette was arrested and was found guilty of murder in the first degree, resulting in his electric chair execution in 1908. From then on, there have been accounts of Grace Brown roaming on the shores surrounding Big Moose Lake.