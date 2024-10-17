Five of the Best Destinations in New Jersey To Enjoy the Fall Foliage
New Jersey is as popular of a state as any during the summer for the gorgeous beaches you can visit along the shore. But, the fun doesn’t stop once the weather starts to cool down and fall rolls in.
There is still plenty to do in the state, as fall foliage adventures await. Here are six of the best destinations in New Jersey to explore the fall foliage, courtesy of Jennifer Chavez, vacayjenny, on Instagram.
South Mountain
This is part of the South Mountain reservation, which is well over 2,000 acres in size. It is located on the Rahway River and is part of the Essex County Park System. There are plenty of trails and attractions, including a dog park for your pets.
Washington Rock Lookout Historic Site is popular as you can see all of the changing trees. Hiking trails allow you to get an up close and personal look at the foliage as well.
Hacklebarney State Park
Located in Morris County between Long Valley and Chester, this is a favorite park for people who enjoy a nice walk and anglers. Freshwater Black River runs throughout the park, which used to be an iron ore mine site in the 19th century.
Nine hiking trails are available, and the terrain is rather rugged. There are opportunities to bird watch and cross-country skiing is permitted, but you need your own equipment.
Columbia Trail
This is a trail that virtually everyone can do as it is paved and flat. A nice scenic walk can be had here, as well as a bike ride. Running from High Bridge in Hunterdon County to the border of Mt. Olive and Washington Township in Morris, the trail runs about 16.5 miles.
Go through woods, see fields and farms and mountains for all your favorite fall views.
Lake Hopatcong
The largest body of freshwater in the state, Lake Hopatcong is about four square miles in area, forming part of the border between Sussex and Morris Counties. About 30 miles away is the Delaware River and 40 miles away is Manhattan.
Enjoy some kayaking or fishing, where hybrid striped bass, walleye and chain pickerel, among others, can be caught. Or take a hike on Liffy Island to see everything that it has to offer.
Osborn Island
If you are looking for some privacy away from too many people, this is the place for you. Accessible only by kayak, Osborn Island has its own forest of trees so you can have an intimate moment in nature without too many distractions.
A neighborhood in Little Egg Harbor, crabbing and fishing are also very popular here.
Wyanokie High Point
Here you will be challenged by a moderately difficult hiking trail that is 2.3 miles long. It is worth the trek, as the views you will see at the top of the 1,013 feet of elevation are truly breathtaking.
You will get to see Wanaque Reservoir and from Carris Hill you can see the gorgeous countryside.