Four Celebrities Who Have Accepted the Challenge of Climbing
Imagine you are off on a climbing trip, and you look over to see your favorite celebrity climbing next to you. For some climbers, this has been their reality. Below are four famous faces you might see on your next outdoor adventure if you're lucky enough.
Mandy Moore
Singer and actress, Mandy Moore, is widely known for playing in numerous successful movies and shows, including her role as Rebecca Pearson in 'This Is Us' and Jamie Sullivan in the romance film, 'A Walk to Remember." Her success, however, doesn't end when the cameras leave. In 2019, Moore's name made headlines as she reached the famed Mount Everest Base Camp at 17,598 feet in elevation. After her trip, she wrote a post on her social media stating, "It's easy to daydream and make big plans when you're down at sea level but it's a much taller order to do it while in the grips of something truly difficult. Message received."
Moore's adventures do not stop there. In 2018, she climbed Africa's tallest peak: Mount Kilimanjaro (19,341 feet). For this trip, she was joined by her closest friends, fulfilling a lifelong dream of hers. More recently, in 2021 while her son was just an infant, Moore scaled Mount Baker in Washington State. While she admits to the intense level of difficulty, the efforts paid off with stunning summit views.
Mike Posner
Musician, Mike Posner, traded in his microphone for a pair of crampons, an ice axe, and rope, as he geared up to climb Mount Everest in 2021. Prior to his climb, Posner had completed a 2,851-mile cross-country trek. When his climb approached, he was determined to raise money for the Detroit Justice Center which ended up raising an astonishing $266,880. Posner reached Everest's summit with the help of his incredible team and later wrote on his social media, "I'm exhausted beyond any point of exhaustion I could've conceived of before. Taking some time for me but will share some more memories with you once I've had time to process it all." Since writing that post, Posner has shared his climbing story with the world in several interviews.
Jared Leto
Jared Leto is one adrenaline-loving guy. He's climbed rock walls, cliffs, and buildings. Yes, buildings, an activity also known as "buildering." In 2023, Leto took his climbing skills to the Empire State Building and toproped above New York City. However, most of his ascents occur on real rock. The star has even climbed with professional rock climber, Alex Honnold, on The Nose. As Honnold wrote in an Instagram post, "I got to climb the first few pitches of The Nose with @jaredleto the other day - he sent a few of the pitches which is pretty legit for someone who spends most of his time making music and movies." Later, the two found themselves, yet again, tying into the rope together in Red Rock Canyon.
Jason Momoa
American actor, Jason Momoa, has been climbing since he was a young teenager. Chris Sharma, the professional rock climber, has known Momoa well before his 'Aquaman' days after the pair met at Hueco Tanks, Texas in the 1990s. Years later, in 2023, the two men launched the reality television show, 'The Climb,' together in which amateur athletes gathered for various outdoor rock climbing competitions. When he is not rock climbing or preparing for a film, Momoa may be spotting shredding on his snowboard.