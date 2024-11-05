Four Charming Mountain Towns on the East Coast To Visit in the Winter
As relaxing as beach destinations can be, there is something welcoming and cozy about mountain towns in the winter. You don't need to be an avid skier or hiker to enjoy these quaint towns, as the beauty and enchanting atmospheres are enough to captivate your attention.
Stowe, Vermont
Stowe is located in northern Vermont and offers a variety of winter activities, including skiing, hiking, dog sledding, and outdoor ice skating. If outdoor adventures don't interest you, simply relax by a fire at one of the many lodges in the area. The Trapp Family Lodge, Green Mountain Inn, and The Lodge at Spruce Peak are some of the most popular highly-rated places to stay in Stowe. For added fun and comfort, stop by one of the local spas for a quality massage near your lodge.
North Conway, New Hampshire
North Conway is lovely village with plenty of activities to fill your days. If you are an experienced winter hiker, take some time to explore the White Mountains while you're in New Hampshire. Skiing is another popular activity for visitors. Cranmore Mountain Ski Resort is located right in North Conway and is a wonderful family-friendly resort. To make your visit extra special, plan to stay at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort or the Eastern Slope Inn Resort. Both are 3-star hotels with a warm and welcoming environment.
Lake Placid, New York
Lake Placid is home of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games. This is the perfect destination for sport-loving families. Before you hit the ski slopes, check out the Lake Placid Olympic Museum to experience the second largest Winter Olympic artifact collection in North America. If you have an extra day that isn't filled with skiing or shopping on Main Street, check out the High Peaks Wilderness to get a hike in. At the end of the day, enjoy the stunning view of Mirror Lake from your hotel room at the beautiful Mirror Lake Inn.
Blowing Rock, North Carolina
A visit to this town would not be complete without stopping by North Carolina's oldest tourist attraction, the Blowing Rock. Beyond this incredible formation, the surrounding areas have several ski resorts for skiers of all levels. During the winter, Chetola Resort puts on a stunning light display at night, known as the "Festival of Lights," which remains open until late January. While viewing these lights in January, stay for the Blowing Rock Winterfest where you can enjoy the Chilly Chili Challenge, the Beer Garden, an impressive ice carving demo, and several other fun activities.