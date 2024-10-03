Four Places To Visit in Central Long Island for All of Your Autumn Needs
Long Island, New York has a lot to offer people who are visiting at any time of the year. With the weather getting cooler and fall upon us, there are ample opportunities to do autumnal activities with friends and family.
You don’t need to go all the way out east to enjoy some local farms. There are plenty in Suffolk County in central Long Island that offer similar amenities for anyone who isn’t able to get out to Riverhead or the forks.
Where are the best places to go? Here are four of the most popular places to visit this fall.
Albert H. Schmitt Family Farms
Located in Dix Hills, the Albert H. Schmitt Family Farms has everything you need to stock up on Autumn items. A pumpkin patch is available along with a pumpkin house that provides photo opportunities to make the memories last forever.
A fall staple, hay rides, are also available here as the grounds are full decorated for the season. Pies, candy applies, apple cider donuts, roasted corn and fresh apple cider are among the tasty treats sold here.
Open seven days a week with free admission, you can make your way there any time during the day. Entering the pumpkin patch does cost $5.
Kerber’s Farm
Located in Huntington, Kerber’s Farm is a great place to get your Saturday morning started. Their breakfast, served until 3:00 p.m. every day, is scrumptious with sandwiches served on cheddar biscuits.
Egg cups, paninis and lunch sandwiches are also available, along with an extensive list of baked goods that includes pies, scones, brownies and cookies. Merchandise from the farm is also available inside.
Outside, people can get a trip through the back of the farm where all of the crops are growing. There are areas for people to hangout and play games such as giant Jenga and animal pens to see chickens, sheep, pigs and goats among others.
Richters Orchard
Anyone looking for an apple orchard to go picking at, look no further than Richters Orchard. Located in Northport, this orchard has been family operated and owned since 1900. Finding the family feel offered here is tough to come across anywhere else.
In addition to several varieties of apples, the orchard also has peaches, pears and fresh-made preserves. Don’t forget to try some of their fresh-pressed cider as well.
Schneider’s Farm
Located in Melville, Schneider’s Farm provides you with fresh produce and plants for all your fall activities. You cannot pick your own pumpkins there, but they do have some on display that you can buy along with gourds and hay bails. Flower bouquets are also available.
Schneider’s Farm embodies the motto of “buy fresh, buy local” with seasonal offerings along with their regularly carried items. Along with their primary location, they will also be at Eisenhower Park and Farmingdale Village Green on weekends throughout the fall.