Gorgeous Seminole Rest Caretaker House Renovations Revealed
Canaveral National Seashore is a great spot located between New Smyrna Beach and Titusville in Florida. With the longest undeveloped Atlantic coastline in the state, there is plenty to do for anyone who loves beach and water activities.
But, one of the true treasures of the area is Seminole Rest Caretaker House. Sitting on top of the Synder mound, this historic landmark would not have existed had it not been for the grandfather of Marion Synder Porta.
"When they were building the roads - or railroads - they wanted to buy the shell. Granddaddy said he wouldn't sell. He said it would spoil the beauty of the property, that's why we have the elevation here,” she said via the National Parks Service.
Looking to preserve the home, renovations were started in May. They were led by the Historic Preservation Training Center.
The entire roof was replaced on the home, and it was finished quickly thanks to the incredible teamwork and willingness to safeguard such an important place.
In 1997, the Seminole Rest Caretaker House was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Within the frame of the house are thousands of years of history, with pottery remains hinting at human presence back in St. John’s I period from 500 BC to 800 AD and Orange period 2000-5000 BC even longer ago.
“The Historic Preservation Training Center’s expertise was instrumental to this project,” said Leo Da Silva, Chief of Project Management at Canaveral National Seashore, via the National Parks Service. “Their careful work not only preserves the historical integrity of the Caretaker's House but also extends the life of this important cultural resource for future generations. The project was coordinated via the Maintenance Action Team (MAT) program, a model where teams of skilled tradespeople travel to parks to accomplish critical maintenance and preservation needs."
To ensure that it remained as historically accurate as possible, aesthetic and structural integrity matches the original design as much as possible.
In addition to fixing the parts of the house that were deteriorating, overdue maintenance was also done. That improves the experience for everyone and makes sure that safety precautions are up to date.
The project was funded by the entry fees of people through the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.