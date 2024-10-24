Gran Fondo Hincapie Greenville Event a Smashing Hurricane Helene Fundraising Success
Some regions in the United States were forever changed when Hurricane Helene ripped through the southeast.
Torrential downpours led to some towns being fully submerged in water as flooding was severe. One of the areas hit hardest was North Carolina, where a large portion of the reported deaths occurred.
A lot of people have been doing their part to help, providing materials to those in need. Whether it is fresh water, food or clothing, donations have been pouring in so that people impacted by the horrible storm can get some relief.
Seeing a great opportunity to provide aid, the Hincapie brothers sprung into action.
Their Gran Fondo Hincapie Greenville event was one they considered canceling because of the devastation from Hurricane Helene. But, instead of not having the event they came up with an even better idea; turn it into a fundraiser.
The 13th annual event took place on Saturday, October 19th and the results were magnificent. Just about $700,000 was raised to help the Polk County Community Foundation in their time of need.
“This year’s Gran Fondo Hincapie was a last-minute shift in focus, but it quickly became a full-scale fundraising effort,” said Rich Hincapie, President of Hincapie Events, via a press release. “Once we decided to pivot, George, myself, and the whole family started reaching out to our networks. We worked tirelessly in the lead-up to the event weekend—calling, texting, emailing individuals and groups, calling in favors, and rallying support from the global community—not just cyclists, but anyone who believed in the cause. It was incredible to see so many people come together for the fundraising events, which spanned four days. Raising the amount we have so far is my proudest accomplishment in cycling."
The cycling community came out in droves to show their support for the incredible cause. Children as young as six years old and adults as old as 85 participated in the adjusted event, representing 42 different states and 13 countries.
Some of George Hincapie’s prized possessions were auctioned off, helping make up a large portion of the nearly $700,000 that was raised at the event.
“The bike I rode to second place in the 2006 Tour de France Prologue in Strasbourg—missing the win by just one-one hundredth of a second—will always be one of my most prized possessions,” said Hincapie. “Auctioning it off for $45,000 was a reminder of how hard work and pushing just a little harder has always been key to reaching my goals. It’s an important reminder for many aspects of life: if we can push harder, we can achieve anything—even to reach our goal of raising a million dollars. Throughout my entire cycling career, helping raise this much money for our local community has become my greatest achievement.”
A goal of $1 million was set, which they are still hoping to hit. You can still donate to the cause as that large sum of money remains the plateau they want to hit.