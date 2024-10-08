Gran Fondo Hincapie Greenville Sets Huge Fundraising Goal for Hurricane Helene Relief
The devastation that Hurricane Helene left in its wake in the southeast portion of the United States was massive. Entire towns were left submerged after heavy rainfall, leading to intense flooding.
People’s entire lives were washed away in a matter of days, with severe damage just wiping away homes and businesses. In some areas, emergency airlifts had to be deployed to get supplies such as clean water and food to more remote locations.
There are a lot of people trying to do their part to help with the restoration efforts. It will take time, but search and rescue teams and clean-up crews are doing all they can to help people in need.
On October 19th, Hincapie Events will be doing their part.
Its 13th annual Greenville cycling event is scheduled for that day and will now become a fundraising event to benefit local communities that were hit hardest by Hurricane Helene in Polk County.
A massive fundraising goal of $1 million has been set. Originally, the event was in danger of not being hosted at all. But, it was too good of an opportunity to provide aid to be passed up.
“We initially thought that we were going to cancel the event,” said Rich Hincapie, President of Hincapie Events, said via the release. “But then I realized that we could use the Gran Fondo to draw attention to the massive devastation in our area and turn the entire thing into a huge fundraising effort. While we understand that many counties are in need, we want to focus on our neighbors in Polk County who have partnered with us and supported our Gran Fondo event for thirteen years. We want to rally the global cycling community and really make a difference in Polk County. Our goal is to raise one million dollars.
“Our friends in North Carolina have supported this event for over a decade. Now, it is our turn to give back to them and help them rebuild their community. The proceeds collected will be donated directly to Polk County Community Foundation in North Carolina. We selected Polk County as this is the home of Saluda, Tryon, and Columbus, all of which have gladly hosted rest stops, partnered with our event, and cheered us on during our Gran Fondo Hincapie Greenville rides,” said Hincapie.
Normally, Gran Fondo Hincapie events offer rides of three distances; 15, 50 and 80 miles so that participants can challenge themselves appropriately. But, the Greenville event will be adjusted in that regard.
A modified, 19-mile course has been designed so that all of the personnel helping out with the relief effort, such as police, rescue and emergency support, are not taken away from North Carolina and South Carolina.
Three distances are still being offered. The Piccolo will be one lap around, while the Medio will be three and the Gran will go four laps.
All of the programs being offered at the Gran Fondo Greenville have been adjusted slightly so that fundraising efforts can be maximized. Incredible dinners, live auctions and targeted events will be had, with a portion of profits going toward the Polk County Community Foundation.
Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins, and Jan Ullrich are some of the celebrities who will be in attendance to help raise as much money as possible.