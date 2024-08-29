Hardbody's 'OD': A Gritty NYC Skateboarding Showcase
On August 26th, Hardbody dropped "OD," a full-length skate video directed by Emilio Cuilan. With the iconic VX1000 camera and fisheye lens, Cuilan returns to the golden era of New York City skate videos, immersing us in the gritty, raw energy that defines the city’s streets. It's a refreshing throwback that feels just right for a crew like Hardbody, deeply entrenched in the NYC skate scene.
Kevin Tierney’s opener is killer. Tierney has been a constant in the NYC skateboarding scene, and his opening part is a perfect mix of old-school grit and modern finesse. Watching him dominate spots that have become legends in their own right reminds us why he’s been around so long with his constant evolution, making each of his parts captivating in its own unique way. His lipslide extravaganza is so fun to watch, proving that he’s still got plenty of tricks up his sleeve after all these years.
Unsurprisingly, Antonio Durao continues his unstoppable run, stacking even more mind-blowing footage to his already impressive “Skater of the Year” campaign. Coming off a standout part in “Quickstrike,” you would think he’s done, but that was far from the case. Durao pulled out two NBDs at the pyramid ledges, including a 50-50 to impossible cancel that had me hitting replay to make sure I wasn’t seeing things—props to Cuilan for slowing it down so we could fully appreciate the madness. Durao is in top form, and if this part doesn’t seal the deal for SOTY, I don’t know what will.
But "OD" isn’t just about the veterans. The video does an incredible job of spotlighting less visible and upcoming skaters like Ross Berkowitz, Genesis Evans, and Adam Zhu. Berkowitz's part was standout, bringing raw, fearless energy to the screen and navigating the tough NYC streets with a confidence that’s hard to ignore. In some ways, Berkowtiz's style is reminiscent of Durao, which is evident when the two tricked a double set in succession in spectacular fashion. It was also nice to see footage from Adam Zhu, a Hardbody OG who’s been around since the D.A.N.Y days. I've seen Zhu skate around Brooklyn parks a few times, and he's always impressive with his control and trick bag.
Cuilan's direction shines through in how he captures these moments, blending the skaters' individual styles and personalities with the city's unmistakable backdrop. The transitions between sections are smooth, each part flowing into the next without losing the video’s overall rhythm. The soundtrack complements the visuals perfectly, with a diverse set of genres giving each section an unmistakable and unique vibe. It's clear that much thought went into not just the skating but how the entire project would come together as a cohesive piece of art.
Altogether, “OD” is a seamless blend of legendary spots, fresh faces, and iconic skaters who’ve shaped the scene over the years. It’s a reminder of why NYC remains at the heart of skate culture: gritty, authentic, and consistently forward. This makes "OD" a must-watch, capturing the relentless spirit and creativity that keeps skateboarding alive and thriving in the city that never sleeps.