Hawaii's Kalalau Trail Closed Due to Illness Outbreak
The Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park, particularly the Kalalau Trail beyond Hanakapiai Valley, is temporarily closed due to a localized outbreak of an undetermined gastrointestinal illness. The State Department of Health (DOH) requested this closure, effective September 4, 2024, to safeguard public health as officials conduct testing and mitigation efforts in the affected area.
The Kalalau Trail is one of Hawaii's most beautiful hikes. Spanning 11 miles from Ke'e Beach to Kalalau Beach, the expansive trail takes hikers through lush valleys, steep cliffs, and along pristine shorelines, offering breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Despite its allure, the trail is notorious for its difficulty, requiring permits for overnight camping and caution due to its narrow paths and unpredictable weather conditions. It's a sought-after destination for outdoor enthusiasts, making its closure a significant disruption for locals and visitors alike.
The decision to close the trail follows reports of severe gastrointestinal symptoms among a group of hikers, with ten out of twelve individuals falling ill. Symptoms included excessive vomiting and diarrhea, with one individual requiring emergency medical evacuation.
Initial assessments have suggested potential causes such as Leptospirosis or Norovirus, although further testing is currently underway to pinpoint the exact source of the outbreak. Other ideas, such as concerns about possibly contaminated water sources, have been raised, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.
The closure explicitly impacts the Kalalau Trail section beyond Hanakapiai Valley, while day hikers can still access the trail leading up to Hanakapiai Valley. The estimated duration of the closure is seven days, but this may change based on ongoing health assessments and guidance from the DOH.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will contact visitors holding confirmed overnight camping permits for the affected area and offer refunds or rescheduling options. The DLNR has expressed regret for the short notice of the closure and any inconvenience it may cause, emphasizing that the health and safety of park users are of utmost importance. Updates will be available on the Hawaii DLNR website as the situation evolves.